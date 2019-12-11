KITTANNING – Are you still using the same computer programs that you did in 1997?
One Armstrong County department will soon, literally, move into the 21st century as it replaces computer software that it has been using for more than 20 years.
At their meeting on Dec. 5, Armstrong County Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai voted to move ahead with the purchase of new software for the county’s tax assessment office.
The new software program will be installed by Tyler Technologies at a cost of $243,380. Officials said the cost was included in a recent bond issue in which the county borrowed funding for various projects and purchases.
Chief Assessor Troy Straitiff said that the current computer program, in service since 1997, can no longer be upgraded because it is so out of date. He said the new software will allow the county to do much more with the system.
In other business at last week’s meeting, officials approved an agreement between the county and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development relating to a $900,000 multimodal transportation grant the county recently received.
Although the county had requested more than $2 million in funding, officials said they would try to supplement the $900,000 grant with other funding to pay for projects in Bradys Bend Township, Kittanning Borough, Worthington Borough, Rayburn Township, Perry Township, Burrell Township, West Kittanning Borough and the City of Parker.
“We’re going to have to get creative,” county planning director Darin Alviano said, noting that the county would soon apply for another PennDOT multimodal grant that could help with these projects. “At least we can get them started.”
Alviano said the county will work with the municipalities to see what can be done. He noted the county has committed $100,000 in matching money for the grant, as well as another $100,000 for the PennDOT grant.
Other Business
• The commissioners awarded a contract to Mosites Construction Co. for the rehabilitation project on the county-owned West Hills Bridge over Route 422. The total cost of the project is $1,130,700, with state and federal funds paying the majority of the cost, and the county paying 5 percent of the project.
• Renshaw, along with Dennis Hawley of Kittanning and Spurgeon Shilling of New Bethlehem, were reappointed to seats on the Armstrong County Conservation District board of directors.