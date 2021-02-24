KITTANNING – As they’ve watched neighboring counties receive does of the COVID-19 vaccines in the past several weeks, Armstrong County and ACMH Hospital officials have been left to wonder: Where are the vaccines?
As of last Thursday, ACMH President and CEO John Lewis said that it had been three weeks since Armstrong County received a shipment of vaccines, even though Clarion, Butler, Indiana and other nearby counties have been getting new doses to administer to residents.
“Three weeks is a long time,” Lewis said during a meeting Feb. 18 with Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, as well as Dave Cippel, president of Klingensmith’s Drug Stores, which has also not been receiving vaccine doses. “It’s not all adding up. The distribution isn’t making sense.”
Lewis and the commissioners said they have reached out to the state Department of Health multiple times about the issues, and have not gotten any answers. They have also contacted the county’s delegation of state and federal lawmakers to help with the cause.
“We reached the point of nowhere else to turn,” Lewis said.
He explained that the lack of vaccines isn’t due to ACMH or Armstrong County not being prepared; in fact, he said that ACMH set up its vaccine clinic in its education building early on, and has been ready to vaccinate large numbers of residents. Now, he said, with no vaccines coming, they’ve had to close down the clinic.
And Cippel said a half dozen vaccine clinics planned by the drug store chain also had to be scuttled due to the lack of vaccines.
“It’s embarrassing,” Cippel said, noting that his stores have more than 15,000 people on a waiting list for vaccines. “My crew could push through a lot of people.”
Lewis also said the problem obviously isn’t due to Armstrong County having fewer problems with COVID-19 cases than other counties in the area.
Not only is Armstrong County’s population the oldest on average in the state, but it has been among the highest counties for percent positivity for coronavirus, officials said.
And with no vaccine doses for weeks in Armstrong, Lewis and the commissioners said county residents have been unable to find help outside the county as Butler and Clarion counties have limited their vaccines to their county residents or Butler Health System patients only.
“Here we have Armstrong County; we’re not getting any first doses, and [county residents] can’t go anywhere else,” Lewis said.
“It’s almost like they’re getting rewarded for bad behavior,” Fabian said of neighboring counties that Armstrong officials feel are unjustly limiting their vaccines.
“We have a higher positivity rate than the counties surrounding us,” Fabian continued. “We haven’t got the answers we deserve. The community is frustrated.
“Where are the vaccines?” he asked.
Myers said the state’s response to Armstrong’s pleas has been silence.
“The state is driving the bus, and they’re not very good drivers,” he said.
Dr. James Backstrom, chief medical officer at ACMH, said that his hospital started brainstorming ideas as soon as the pandemic became known a year ago. And, he said, if the vaccines were available, they could be administering them at all hours of the day and night due to the demand.
He said that the three-week drought has had an even greater impact on hospital staff, who had started to see hope in the COVID fight.
“They embraced the challenge,” he said. “We had them on board and they started to see the sun. Now, all of a sudden, there’s an eclipse again.”
Backstrom said dedicated hospital employees have taken the brunt of blame from residents as vaccine appointments have had to be canceled.
“There’s a lot of frustration,” he said.”We’ve got a population so anxious about this.”
Lewis said that while some counties in the state are boasting of having vaccinated 18 percent of more of their populations, Armstrong is stuck at 3 percent due to the lack of vaccines.
Fabian noted that the Department of Health and Governor’s office were invited to last week’s meeting, but all they were told is that the state was working on it.
“It’s getting scary and the community is worried,” Fabian said.
The commissioners told Lewis and Cippel that they would continue to push the state for answers until the county’s fair share of vaccines begins to arrive.
“We’re talking about an entire county to not get first dose vaccines,” Fabian said. “We should be getting something.”