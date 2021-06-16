CLARION – Monday was nearly a perfect day for celebrating the U.S. Army’s 246th Birthday that included an oath of office for new soldiers, a guest speaker and cake.
Organized by the U.S. Army Clarion Recruiting Company, the celebration was held at the gazebo in Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Clarion and the Clarion American Legion.
Participating in the program were OIC Lieutenant Sierra Lowe, Acting First Sergeant Steven Jones and speaker Retired Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Sodowsky. Sodowsky had a 25-year career in the Army and is now teaching Junior ROTC in New Kensington. He said he was active in assisting former Clarion University President Karen Whitney with renewing the Senior ROTC program at Clarion University.
Sodowsky said all of the people being sworn in are enlistees into the U.S. Army or the Army Reserves.
“A couple may end up doing ROTC here at Clarion University or elsewhere, but this ceremony today is strictly about the enlistee exposures,” he said.
“As we celebrate the Army’s birthday, we will always be there to answer the call, to serve as your support,” he said. “Since it was established in 1875, and during the American Revolution, we continue to fight the trend. Our nation’s U.S. Army has always been steadfast and today is no exception, defending the freedoms that all Americans hold.”
Sodowksy acknowledged the challenges over the past year, noting that the Army had the courage to face it all.
“Can you work together as a team, serve our nation in the COVID-19 fight and disaster relief, while still meeting our nation’s global commitments to security?” he asked.
“At the same time we are observing this milestone, it’s important to pause, to recognize that whenever the nation needed us in the past 246 years, our people have answered that call,” he told the crowd, noting that this year also marks the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and the 175th anniversary of the Mexican American War. “All presented demands over the generations during our 226-year history.”
Sodowsky said that the Army has “helped restore our nation from devastation, natural disasters, and rush to the aid of Americans. Soldiers serve our nation with honor and dignity, bringing a variety of skill sets and career choices of doctors and nurses, researchers, cyber experts, engineers, frontline soldiers.”
Following the ceremony, a cake cutting, lunch and a meet-and-greet with local veterans was held at the American Legion on Main Street.
Cutting the cake were veteran Bill Yeany, recruit and Union graduate Richelle Wolfe, and First Sergeant Steven Jones.