NEW BETHLEHEM – After several years of holding its signature Art in the Park event in May, the Redbank Valley Public Library will shift the festivities in Gumtown Park to this Sunday, June 10.
Featuring art- and music-themed activities for children, live entertainment, crafters and vendors, art exhibits and more, the event will be held at the park along New Bethlehem’s Water Street from noon to 4 p.m.
“Since May is so busy with school events, we feel it will be beneficial to hold Art in the Park in June,” library director Jaylene Smith said. The event will also be Smith’s first Art in the Park since she took over library director duties in April of this year. “I’m really excited about it.”
Smith said she’s hoping the new June date will also prove beneficial weather-wise, and that crowds of people will come out to support the library’s major fundraiser.
The centerpiece for Art in the Park will be the student, amateur and professional art exhibits. Smith said that all three categories will be judged this year, a difference from past years when only amateur and professional categories were judged. The new student category will be for ages 12 through 12th grade.
“But anyone of any age can submit artwork to be displayed,” Smith noted, explaining that artists younger than age 12 can have their work displayed at the festival, but the pieces will not be judged.
Categories for judging this year include crafts, drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles and woodworking.
Smith said special awards would be presented for Best of Show, the Byron Bergman Award, Outstanding Student Award and Local Interest Award.
Artwork can be submitted up to 9:30 a.m. at the park on the day of the show, or entered during regular hours at the library leading up to the festival.
To better protect the artwork, it will once again by displayed inside the Shirey Overhead Doors building across Water Street from Gumtown Park.
Smith said that youngsters will also have a chance to make their own art at the festival, with several activity stations in the park.
“The children will be making spinning drums, harmonicas and maracas, as well as other things,” Smith said, noting that the popular face painting booth will also return.
Stage entertainment during the day will include performances by the NBC Barbershop Chorus and quartets, as well as a violin artist and several singers.
The Art in the Park food booth will also be open, serving a variety of lunch and dessert options such as sloppy joes, hamburgers, hot dogs, pies, snow cones and more.
Other activities during the day will include hay rides from 1 to 3 p.m., a fire truck visit, and the annual Chinese auction.
Smith said there will also be a number of vendors on hand for the event, offering a wide array of items such as baked goods, canned goods, home crafted items, primates, 31 bags and jewelry. She said additional vendors are welcome to set up on the day of the festival.
“I’m hoping to have a little bit of everything,” she said.
