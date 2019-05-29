ALCOLA – Last year’s soggy rain-soaked Art in the Park festival has prompted a new look to the annual Redbank Valley Public Library event which will be held this Saturday.
Instead of its traditional home in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park along Red Bank Creek, organizers instead agreed to move the one-day festival to Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Alcola in order to take advantage of the park’s buildings and other amenities.
“No one wants to walk around with umbrellas,” library director Jaylene Smith said, noting that it poured all day for the event last year, putting a damper on one of the library’s main fundraising events.
“It’s a better move for us,” she said of the new location this year. “Everything can be in shelters.”
Rather than risk weather damaging artwork submitted for the event’s art show, Smith said the park’s skating rink building will be home to the art show as well as various vendors.
The event kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the art show and vendors being open early on. This year’s theme is: A Universe of Stories.
The new location isn’t all that’s new for Art in the Park this year.
The festival will kick off with a 5K run/walk on the nearby Redbank Valley Trail, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and the race getting underway at 9 a.m.
Lions Club bingo will be held in the bingo pavilion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And a corn hole tournament will be added to the lineup at 3 p.m. in one of the park’s pavilions.
As for the artwork, those wishing to enter work into the show can do so from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the skating rink, or anytime between now and Friday during regular hours at the library.
Categories that will be judged this year include crafts, drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles and woodworking. Entries in each category will be judged in one of three divisions: student, amateur and professional.
There is no entry fee for the first five entries, and a $1 fee for the second five. A maximum of 10 items can be submitted by each person.
Smith said that the art exhibits will also include the popular Clothesline art display featuring work from local elementary school students, as well as a display featuring artwork from Redbank Valley High School students.
Art in the Park, which continues until 6 p.m., will also feature children’s crafts and activities in the park’s Blue Barn, a Chinese auction and hay rides in the afternoon. Children can also view a local ambulance and fire truck.
Food will be served from the park’s food pavilion, which Smith said makes it much easier for the tasty treats to be cooked and served.
Music has long been a part of Art in the Park and this year’s festival is no different. A stage will be set up on the grounds featuring performances from local musicians from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
For entry forms and more information, visit the library’s website at rvlibrary.org.