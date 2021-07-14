We at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library would like to thank all the kids that participated in our Summer Reading Art Show last week, and here are the winners and the prizes they were awarded!
• First Place: Alexis Kunselman, age 8, for her aquatic-themed sculpture. I got a chance to speak with Alexis and she said for her last birthday she had a mermaid theme and that inspired her to make this piece. Nice job! She and her family can now enjoy the first place prize, which was a one-year Family Membership to the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh (a $150 value). The membership includes free admission for up to three adults and four children to the Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, The Andy Warhol Museum and Carnegie Science Center, in addition to discounts in the gift shop and cafe.
• Second Place: Ava Crawford, age 5, for her colorful handful of flowers. She won the prize for second place which was a $75 gift card to Amazon.com.
• Third Place: Ethan Minich, age 10, for his bright and colorful painting of cats. He was the winner of a $50 gift card to Amazon.com.
Again, thank you to everyone who entered, our judge, and our Friends of the Library group for sponsoring our prizes. We had interest during this children’s art show for an adult show, so hopefully this fall we can expand our events to encompass that as well!
•
Speaking of our Friends group, I’d like to take a moment to thank our sponsors for our 2021 Virtual Friends of the Library Annual 5K/2-Mile Walk.
Without the support of these local businesses, organizations and individuals, many of the programs and events we provide for children would not be possible. This annual event is our major source of funding for our yearly Summer Reading program. Thank you for your continued support! And if you donated for the first time this year, we greatly appreciate it!
2021 Sponsor List
Gold Level Sponsor ($500)
• VFW Post 7132
Silver Level Sponsor ($200)
• Chris Cicciarelli Plumbing & Heating
• Harriger Auto Body, Inc.
• Eric Cicciarelli
• CBF Contracting, Inc.
• Heeter & Associates, P.C.
• East Brady Uni Mart
Bronze Sponsor (all other amounts)
• Doug Adams Construction
• Cook Forest Top Hill Cabins
• Chicora Dental Care, LLC
• Ray H. Scott
• Bauer Funeral Group, Inc.
• Gibbs Greenhouse
• Barbara E. Stahlman
• Lawrence Moss
• Craig’s Barber Shop
• B&D Repair
• Horvath Auto Body
• Classiques Hair Design
• M&M Pizza
• Jill Johns
• Tom’s Riverside
• MV Property Care
• Northwest Bank
• Anonymous Donor
•
We would also like to thank everyone who helped out and came out to support and partake in our Summer Reading Free Outdoor Carnival last Sunday, July 11. The Rimersburg United Methodist Church, Baker Street Church of God, Sligo Presbyterian Church, Sligo Church of the Nazarene, our local Girl Scouts, and ELML Friends of the Library volunteers all helped out to make this event possible. Thank you!
•
Our last major Tails and Tales Summer Reading Event is coming up on Tuesday, July 20: Pet Show at the Library! With guest judge Becky Bole of Doggy Bole. Bring your dog, cat, snake, fish — whatever (no large farm animals please) to the Library. We love to see our furry, feathered or scaled friends! First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. Entry to the pet show equals an entry for our Summer Reading Grand Prize.
The following Tuesday, July 27, will be the drawing for the grand prize: a Playstation 4 plus gift card for games. Remember to keep stopping in each day to check out books to get entries to win! As well as participating in “Special Days” at the library (or log on) at our website.
•
As always, keep checking out the library’s blog at eccleslesherlibrary.blogspot.com/ for updates, activities, cool facts and fun stories, book reviews and so much more!