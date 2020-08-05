KITTANNING – With just a little more than three months to go until the 2020 Presidential election, Armstrong County officials announced last week that they are seeking a new director of elections and chief registrar.
The announcement came at the county’s Salary Board meeting on July 30, as officials said that Jennifer Bellas had tendered her resignation from the position effective Aug. 14.
The board voted to recreate the full-time position, which falls under the county’s Supervisory Pay Grade 11 that ranges from $30,556 to $39,858.
After the meeting, Bellas said the decision to leave county employment for the position of Kittanning Borough’s borough manager/administrator was not an easy one.
“I’m going to miss everyone,” she said, noting that she has worked for the county for 20 years, 15 with the Department of Planning and Development and the last five years for the Elections Office.
“I have enjoyed the Elections Office most days,” Bellas said. “There have been obstacles and challenges with this years’ elections. COVID-19 has severely limited the number and availability of poll workers and how we hold in-person elections.”
She said that the changes to the Election Code with Act 77 and Act 12 have increased options for voters but also have increased scrutiny from the media and others.
“The election directors across our state are very dedicated people, many of whom have done this job for years,” she said. “There is a lot of knowledge and sharing between the counties. Pennsylvanians can rest assured that their elections are in great hands.”
Bellas said she would miss the many poll workers the most.
“They have grown to be an extension of my own family, and I will miss them dearly!” she said.
In offering advice to the next person to hold the elections position, Bellas said: “Make sure you have thick skin, be flexible and be prepared for some long hours with this election coming.”
She said she has offered to assist the new person with this election if county officials approve.
In other business at the special Salary Board meeting, the board also recreated the full-time position of deputy director of public safety/911 coordinator. They noted that the position is also vacant due to a voluntary resignation. The salary range is $39,603 to $51,646.