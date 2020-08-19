NEW BETHLEHEM – At a special meeting last Wednesday called to deal with staffing issues two weeks before school starts, spectators listened in person and via Zoom as members of the Redbank Valley School Board discussed the need to hire or not to hire a K-2 special education teacher.
According to district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo, the position is needed because the number of primary students requiring individual plans, as well as their needs, has increased.
Following a request from board members when the position was first mentioned and voted down at their regular meeting earlier this month, Mastillo provided the board with figures showing how the district could fund the position which was not included in the district’s finalized 2020-2021 budget.
Speaking on Thursday following the Aug. 12 meeting, Mastillo recapped his plan for covering the expense of the new position.
“We took the savings that would be incurred from two veteran teachers being replaced by new teachers [and] some budget items that were over budgeted because of student populations changing through the IU, we were able to come up with the funding to support the position,” he said.
One of the vacant teaching positions resulted from the resignation of fourth grade teacher Laura Heasley, which was accepted earlier in the meeting.
During the meeting, Mastillo outlined four possible options for the board to consider. Option one was to not create the new position or fill the vacant position. This option would reduce the district’s teaching staff by one. The second option called for the creation of the new position, but not filling the vacant position. Option three was the reverse of Option two, with the filling of the vacant position and not creating the new position; while the fourth option had the district filling both positions.
“I made the recommendation that we look at replacing both of them because, to me, it’s educationally sound; it’s what makes the most sense for my students and my staff, not only instructionally but safety wise as well,” he said. “The board’s compromise is a little different than mine, so I’ll put together a proposal for an option five based on what they’ve asked.”
The proposal was expected to have been voted on at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Turning to matters related to the start of the new year, Mastillo said following the meeting that the first day of school for students is Monday, Aug. 31. He pointed out that the three choices for modes of instruction offered by the district continue to be in class face-to-face, remote with Redbank Valley teachers or the district-affiliated cyber school, Edgenuity.
“Our options were put out,” he said. “That has not changed.”
Regarding transportation, the superintendent said that busing letters should be sent to students shortly, noting that students would be riding the same buses as last year unless they are moving to a new building.
Other Business
• Approval was given for the superintendent to accept resignations to be ratified at the next official board meeting.
• Board members granted permission for Mastillo to repurpose CARES funding to cover costs associated with external cyber school and Edgenuity.
• A motion granting Mastillo permission to repurpose CARES funding for the installation of a card swipe at the Primary campus in the amount of $1,767.58 failed.
• The school directors also voted down the purchase of a sound system for the library to conduct board meetings at a cost of $4,600.
• Approval was given to enter into an agreement with A-C Valley School District to provide special education services for a Life Skills student.
• Motions to hire Madison Nugent as head cheerleading advisor and David Hepler as junior high soccer coach failed due to lack of action.
Addressing the matter after the meeting, Mastillo said that since the future of fall sports was uncertain, the board had time at future meetings to reconsider the motions.