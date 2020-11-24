RIMERSBURG – Union School District, one of the last school districts in the area holding out hope of providing uninterrupted in-person instruction for students, made the decision Sunday afternoon to move to all remote education, at least for this week.
Citing a number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those showing symptoms and others who were in contact with possibly infected people, Union superintendent John Kimmel announced Sunday that Union would go remote Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, with the hopeful return to in-person school after the Thanksgiving break on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
“Due to the number of people who are to be quarantined over the next several days, continuing to operate through in-person instruction is not possible,” Kimmel stated on a school Facebook post. “Therefore, Union School District will need to move to remote instruction from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 to allow for deep cleaning of our facilities and to allow for the return of enough staff to facilitate operations.”
Kimmel said that despite the bad news, the silver lining was that the decision came right before the start of the holiday break, which would give another six days for the situation to improve.
“Fortunately, the holiday break provides sufficient time for the return of enough staff to resume operations on Dec. 2, given the assumption that more staff do not need to quarantine during that period of time. I realize the great hardship this may place on some of our families, and I apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause.”
Monday’s remote school day was operated on a two-hour delay in order to give teachers time to prepare for the change. While Tuesday was a full day of school, Wednesday was originally scheduled to be a half day leading into the holiday break.
“I offer my sincerest thanks to you for your support and I apologize for any inconvenience,” Kimmel wrote. “We will continue to work hard to return to normal operations so that our parents may have the ability to choose between remote learning and in-person instruction.”
The decision came just days after last Thursday’s meeting of the Union School Board, during which administrators highlighted the obstacles and challenges of the current school year.
Elementary principal Tom Minick told the board that an increasing number of families moved their children to remote learning in the past couple of weeks, and that others were moved to remote after being told to quarantine.
He said that the staff was meeting to plan for the possible move to all-remote education.
“We’ve been flexible,” he said, noting that since the start of the school year, a number of students have switched from in-person school, to remote, and back to in-person again.
Kimmel said that even though students may choose to go remote, that doesn’t exempt them from doing school work.
“We expect your children to participate,” he said, noting that families are encouraged to make the home environment as distraction-free as possible. “It should be as close to the school environment as possible.”
At the high school, principal Kris Glosser said that so far this year (as of last Thursday), 145 students had been quarantined, and 13 positive COVID-19 cases had been determined. She said that quite a few staff members had also tested positive or were in quarantine.
“We’re starting to get bare-boned up here,” she said, while also noting that the remaining staff had stepped up to cover the gaps. “It’s amazing to see everyone come together.”
“Our whole staff has stepped up and should be commended,” board president Brenda Brinker said.
Officials also noted that before Sunday’s decision to go remote, the district was offering staff who live outside the district a chance to bring their school-age children to the high school where they would be supervised during their online learning. Officials said this was an effort to keep Union’s staff working in-person as other school districts in the area went remote. Staff members volunteered to oversee the extra group of students.
“They’re willing to pitch in and do whatever it takes,” Glosser said of her staff.
Board Debates School Police Officers’ Roles
Also at last week’s meeting, the school board debated possible changes to the district’s school police officers’ duties.
Brinker said that the district could keep things as they are, in which the school police officers (SPOs) are there to maintain order only, or to grant the SPOs the powers to detain people or to give them summary arrest powers.
Board member Brade Guntrum spoke up against giving the SPOs additional powers, noting that state police can be called to make arrests and file charges if needed.
“I don’t think there’s a need for it in this school,” he said.
“You have to be prepared and have this in place before it happens,” Brinker countered, explaining that everything would still go through the superintendent first.
Board member Mark Rummel said he would be comfortable allowing the officers to detain a person, but not to make summary arrests.
Kimmel said that granting the additional powers to the SPOs would give the district an option of taking care of the matter in-house, and only filing a citation for a second offense.
“I just think you’re muddying the water,” Gumtrum said.
In the end, Rummel suggested that the board table the matter until all nine members could be present to offer their input. At Thursday’s meeting, members Tressa Smith, Adam Vogle and Jeff Kriebel were absent.
Other Business
• A contract was awarded to Triangle Roofing Company which submitted the low bid for the high school roof project.
• School board members approved a cooperative agreement with Clarion Area School District that will allow Union students to take part in Clarion’s wrestling program. Officials said there would be no cost to Union, as the parents of those interested would be responsible for costs and transportation. Two to three Union students are interested in taking part.
• The board approved the resignation of speech language pathologist Kady Schmidt effective Nov. 3, and hired Megan Rendrew for the vacant position.
• Members also approved the retirement at the end of the school year of elementary teacher Stacy Best.
• Tessa Shick was hired as an elementary teacher, retroactive to the start of the school year.
• David Gibson was hired as the play/musical director at a salary of $2,120.
• The board approved the third and fourth grade boys and girls basketball programs, which will be under the direction of Scott Kindel and Dustin Kifer. Members also approved Kindel, Kifer and Matt Bish to conduct youth sports clinics for students in grades 3-8 that will run on weekdays or Saturday and Sunday from November through July.