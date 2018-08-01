ALCOLA – Attendance and revenues were up, the weather cooperated for the most part, and nearly everything went smoothly all week, making the 80th anniversary edition of the Clarion County Fair one for the history books.
“It was a very good week,” Clarion County Fair Board president Josh Minich said on Monday while looking back over the July 23-28 event. “It was an excellent way of celebrating our 80th anniversary with record turnouts and great weather.”
Minich said fairgoers provided a lot of positive feedback this year, and their enjoyment was evident at the numerous grounds shows all week. He said the hypnotist show attracted standing-room-only crowds nearly every time, and that the Knocker Ball and Butterfly Experience were very popular, as was the elephant show.
“The grounds were filled,” he said.
Although the attendance numbers were down for Monday night at the fair, Minich said attendance rebounded the rest of the week, peaking on Friday night with the largest crowds of the week.
Thursday’s attendance was also very strong, Minich said, adding that organizers are already planning to bring back the Tough Truck racing that was featured that night.
“We’ve already begun planning for next year’s fair,” he said. “We definitely want the Tough Trucks back.”
He said he wants to encourage more local drivers to enter trucks in the races, and said that the rules and regulations will be posted on the fair’s website so that potential drivers can start working on their vehicles for next year.
Minich also said the fair is looking for ideas for new shows on Monday and Tuesday nights.
“We want to hear any community ideas of what they want to see those nights,” he said.
Although all the numbers weren’t in yet for this year’s fair, Minich said he’s hoping the fair will end the year with a profit.
“I know we’re headed in the right direction,” he said, adding that this year’s revenues were “way better” than last year.
Minich said much of that success was due to the fair’s many volunteers and sponsors.
“I want to thank all our volunteers who gave up many hours to help us set up and run the week’s festivities,” he said.
He also thanked everyone who supported Friday night’s livestock auction, as well as those who helped support the improvements to a couple of the fair’s barns this year. Minich also complimented the many volunteers who parked cars during the week, and those who staffed the Redbank Valley Community Center’s food booth for three meals a day, every day.
Looking to next year, Minich said the fair is already working on grants for renovations and improvements to the fairgrounds, and said he would like to find new exhibitors to utilize Barn 1 near the grandstand which was renovated before this year’s fair.
Although it’s nearly a full year away, Minich said he knows the 81st edition of the fair will have a lot to offer.
“We’re already looking forward to next year’s fair,” he said.
