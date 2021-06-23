CLARION – As municipalities across the state continue to explore eligible uses for their American Rescue Plan funding allotments, Clarion County officials earlier this week decided to continue working with a regional auditing firm to help navigate the process.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved an addendum to a July 1, 2020 engagement letter from auditing firm Maher Duessel to provide guidance for Clarion County’s administration of the federal COVID-19 relief funding.
“It’s quite complicated,” Tharan said of deciphering the rules and regulations associated with President Biden’s American Rescue Plan funding. “Everybody has spent a boatload of time trying to navigate it.”
Although Tharan noted that Clarion County has already received half of its nearly $7.5 million allotment of pandemic relief money, he pointed out that the U.S. Treasury has yet to release the final stipulations regarding exactly how the money can be spent.
“[The Treasury] is still in the interim final rule [phase],” he said, noting that the federal government is expected to release the final regulations sometime in July. “Nobody will know the final rules until the Treasury comes out with them.”
Unlike the first round of COVID funding awarded by the Trump Administration which specifically listed everything the money could be spent on, Tharan said it seems the American Rescue Plan places eligible expenses into pandemic-related categories.
“There’s a lot of restrictions,” he said, adding that county fiscal director Rose Logue was told at a recent conference to test possible expenses by questioning whether the need was a result of the pandemic and whether or not the expense took care of the need.
He said it appears that possible uses of the money can include expanding infrastructure to allow for better social distancing, lost revenue reimbursement, limited broadband and water and sewage projects, air purification systems and more.
“We’ve spent an inordinate amount of time trying to figure this out,” Tharan said, noting that the county can also use the funding to compensate anyone who works on the county’s recovery spending plan, including Maher Duessel. “We can track their hours and get reimbursed.”
Tharan said continuing to work with Maher Duessel not only makes sense because it takes some of the work load off the county, but the firm is also the one which will complete the county’s audit to make sure the funds were spent correctly.
“So why not hire them to tell you how to spend it?” Tharan asked.
According to Tharan, Clarion County must have all of its American Rescue Plan funding designated by 2024 and physically spent by 2026.
In other business at the June 22 meeting, the commissioners also approved a contract with MVS Security Services to upgrade and expand the current audio system in the courthouse’s main courtroom.
Tharan said that the $5,766.74 project — which will be funded by a state PCCD grant — will coincide with other courtroom renovations including the installation of new carpeting, benches and railing, painting and more.
The work is estimated to begin in August.
Other Business
- The following appointments were made to the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority: Brian Acey, Eric Funk and Mary Louise Logue for terms beginning May 11, 2020 and ending June 30, 2024; Larry Gourley for a term beginning July 1, 202 and ending June 30, 2022; and Amanda Hepinger for a term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2025.
- County officials approved a commitment letter for the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) 2021 Area Development Program for the Clarion County Connected Broadband Engineering Plan.
- The letter commits Clarion County to providing a match of $50,000 to help steer broadband deployment efforts throughout the county.
- A revised marketing plan for the Hotel Tax Committee in the amount of $62,825 was approved for 2021-2022.
- Approval was also given to a transportation service agreement with Clarion Area Agency on Aging Inc. to provide funding for transportation services for senior citizens at no cost to the county.
- A cooperative agreement between the county and Clarion Township for administration of the 2020 CDBG-Cares program was also approved.