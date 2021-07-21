COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned during August at Cook Forest State Park:
• Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. — “Family Fishing Program.” The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission will offer its Family Fishing Program for families with little or no fishing experience. Participants learn basic fishing skills and to practice those skills while fishing during the program. The program is open to all ages, including children ages 5 and older. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The program is free and all equipment is provided. No fishing license is required. Meet at the Children’s Fishing Pond behind the Park Office. Families must pre-register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/169218.
• Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. — “Fire Tower Historical Tour.” Bring binoculars to the Fire Tower for a historical tour of Fire Tower No. 9 conducted by park intern, Laryssa Bauer. Take in the breathtaking view from the box at the very top of the Fire Tower and learn how it operated. The tower will be open until 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Meteor Shower & Stargazing.” Meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater and join the Friends of Cook Forest to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. Attendees should bring a chair and flashlight and are urged to download one of the following free apps — SKYVIEW or NIGHT SKY — on their cell phones. If there is rain or heavy cloud cover, the program will move to Aug. 12.
• Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. — “Allegheny River Paddling Program: Franklin-Fisherman’s Cove.” Cook Forest State Park will conduct an interpretive canoeing program on the Allegheny River. Participants will be putting in at the PAFBC launch in Franklin and pulling out 9.5 miles downriver at Fisherman’s Cove. Highlights of the trip will be a stop at Indian God Rock with a presentation by Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center. Chad Foster, PAFBC aquatic resource program specialist, will be on hand spotlighting the excellent fishing resource along this stretch. Don’t forget fishing poles. The group will meet promptly at the Park Office and car-pool to the starting point. Those taking part should bring protective footwear, rain gear and a change of clothes. Participants can bring their own boat or use one that is provided. The cost is $50 per boat with check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Lunch will be provided to those who register by Aug. 11 by calling the Park Office at (814) 744-8407. Prior kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Space is limited, so reserve early.
• Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Basics of Orienteering.” Ever get lost in Cook Forest? Can you find north? What if it’s dark or you don’t have a map? Meet at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, to learn the basics of orienteering and be able to find your way. Participants will be sent on a short scavenger hunt at the end of the class to test their new skills. Some compasses will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. The program is for those age 12 or older.
• Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. — “Leap Into Herpetology: Introduction to Reptiles & Amphibians of Pennsylvania.” Join local naturalist April Claus at Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as she introduces you to things that creep, swim and slither in the diverse habitats at Cook Forest State Park. Claus will show the differences between native “herp” species using live species, touchable models, turtle shells and other educational materials. Learn how to identify frogs and toads by their call. Appropriate for children ages 7 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
• Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Mohawk Loop Ramble.” Meet at the Park Office and join the Friends of Cook Forest for a 2.8 mile loop within the ancient woods of the Seneca Forest Special Management Area. The hike starts with a 420-foot vertical climb out of the Clarion River Valley and past some of the largest and oldest hemlocks in the park. Once on top, participants will pass ancient oaks in the 300-year age class, then work their way back down the Hemlock Trail through the 2017 Blowdown where some of the tallest hemlocks in the park are still located. The last jaunt will be along the picturesque Tom’s Run Valley at the base of the Forest Cathedral with 160-foot tall white pine, then across the Swinging Bridge.