FAIRMOUNT CITY – “It is not as easy as it looks,” Scott Keen said as he picked up an axe that had fallen to the floor after failing to remain stuck in a target.
Keen, manager of Long Shot Ammo and Arms in Fairmount City near Hawthorn, demonstrated the hottest new activity offered at his popular outdoors sports store — axe throwing. Popular in Pittsburgh, Erie and more urban portions of Butler County, axe throwing is just now taking flight as a sport in Armstrong and Clarion counties.
“The Pittsburgh area even has organized leagues for competitive axe throwing,” he said. “You can find dedicated axe throwing ranges in Erie and around Butler, but there has not been anything like it in our area until now.”
Long Shot began offering the sport only three weeks ago and Keen said the business is already planning to expand the small range now in operation. At present, there are two targets and a small waiting area near the door.
“We wanted to start offering axe throwing as soon as possible, and we are still waiting for the rest of our equipment to arrive,” he said.
Fortunately, it is fairly easy to make more targets. The present ones tend to have a lifespan of about a week.
“I cannot get over how popular it has become in such a short time,” he said. “Most of our business takes place on Fridays and then on Sundays after church.”
Keen said that the only throwing axes that he has on hand at present are the simple ones hanging in wooden brackets on the range’s walls. His incoming stock will provide more choices for customers.
“Nearly every knife company now offers throwing axes of some kind,” he said. “You can get anything from a basic model like I have here to custom axes and tomahawks.”
The range itself is a bare-bones setup right now, consisting of a narrow room about 12 feet wide by 24 feet long. The walls are unpainted waferboard, a good choice in a room frequented by people throwing sharp objects at them.
After flinging five axes at a target, Keen hit the bull’s eye.
“It really does take a lot of practice,” he said. “Think of anything that requires just the right snap of the wrist and you will get the idea of what it takes.”
Along with the infant axe throwing program, Keen is excited about being able to offer virtual firearms training in the near future.
“It is a computer simulator with a screen,” he said. “I think it will be popular with new shooters who are a little hesitant around firearms at first.”
This could be a boon to the large numbers of local women who take firearms training at Long Shot. All-woman classes are featured at the range about once a month.
Aspiring axe throwers are welcome at Long Shot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Saturday’s and Sunday’s are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.