NEW BETHLEHEM – School bells are set to ring in the area next week as Redbank Valley and Union staff are busy preparing for the start of a new school year.
Union students will return to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 25, while Redbank students will return on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The following information was provided by the Redbank Valley and Union school districts:
REDBANK VALLEY
“Redbank Valley is gearing up for the start of the 2021-2022 school year,” Redbank Valley acting superintendent Amy Rupp said. With former superintendent John Castillo retiring earlier this summer, Rupp said she will be filling in as superintendent for the time being, while Roddy Hartle will serve as acting high school principal.
Rupp also noted that Sandy Shirey will be starting her first full year as elementary principal, and Josh Temchulla will begin the year as the director of special education.
“In addition to the administration changes, Redbank will be adding a social worker and behavioral specialist to its staff,” Rupp explained. “Barbara Mitchell and Taylor Metsger will be joining the special education team, and Keli Michel will be working in the high school office.”
On the education front, Rupp said the elementary school will be moving from targeted to school-wide Title 1 which will allow all students to be served by Title 1 teachers through remediation based upon academic need. With the academic focus on math, new textbooks have arrived and will be utilized in conjunction with the curriculum maps. Science textbooks have also been purchased at the elementary and high school levels.
Rupp said that school arrival times for this year have been communicated to all families.
“Each school day has been increased by approximately 20 minutes to allow for an increased focus on academics,” she said, noting that teachers will begin on Aug. 23 to ensure that classrooms are ready for the first day of school on Aug. 26.
While everyone is hopeful this school year can be more normal than the past two years, Rupp said Redbank has a pandemic-related plan in place.
“The cloud of COVID still looms above the district as we are seeing cases increase,” she said. “At this time, Redbank will be following the board approved Health and Safety Plan approved in July. Masks are required on school buses, but they are optional in the school building. If and when there are mandates by the state, the mandates will be followed.”
Rupp also said that Redbank Valley’s aim is to place greater focus on community involvement in an effort to improve school climate.
“Open communication is essential between the school and the home, and every effort will be made to communicate information in a timely manner,” she said. “We are looking forward to a great school year.”
At elementary level at Redbank, Shirey said that each student will receive an extra reading and math class once a week from the Title I reading specialist, and high performing students will receive a class once a week from the gifted teacher.
She noted that a literacy library has been added to the primary school for teachers to use as a resource, and that the RISE and WIN time, a daily intervention period, will make a comeback at both elementary buildings. And each grade level will have an aide to assist students and teachers.
New faces at the elementary schools include Joni McCauley as the kindergarten aide; Keli Dubia as the first grade aide and Mary Mauk as the second grade aide. Christina Hetrick will move into the third grade aide position at the intermediate school. Jamie Jones will be the new fourth grade teacher. Annette King is moving into a Title I position. And Eric Yoder and Jenean Smith are coming back to the intermediate school from the high school into learning support and fifth grade positions.
“I look forward to having all of the students back in the building, unmasked, so that we can get on with education,” Shirey said. “My goal is to strengthen communication between the school and families and create a positive environment for everyone to work together to benefit our students. I also hope to instill school pride in our staff and students.”
UNION
At Union schools, superintendent John Kimmel said that one of the major changes high school students will encounter will involve new restrictions on cell phone usage.
“Cell phones will not be allowed during class periods,” Kimmel said. “All students currently have access to Chromebooks and there is no educational need for cell phones during class time.”
He said that school times will be constant with last year, with the exception of the dismissal time at Sligo Elementary School.
“Students will be dismissed from the homerooms at 2:40 p.m. so that staff can have 30 minutes for collaboration, data teaming, planning, contacting parents, etc.,” he said. “All bus and walking times are posted in the parent portal but are largely consistent with last year as the buses pick up and drop off at both school buildings.”
New faces at Union this year include four new paraprofessionals: Kaylee Simpson, Tina Meeker, and two individuals to be hired. The district is also welcoming three new teachers, including Sheldon Bordeau and Rebecca Dill, with a third teacher to be hired. And Laura Gallo is joining the staff as guidance secretary.
As far as COVID is concerned, Kimmel said Union will follow mandates put into place for schools.
“Masks will be at the parents’ discretion, but not required during school,” he said, noting that if any quarantines are needed, they will occur per Department of Health guidance. “Mask mandates on buses are not clear. We will be following the mandates for masking during transport once this has been clarified.”
Kimmel also said that the district would do what is practical for social distancing without negatively affecting educational programs.
For the new year, Kimmel said some of the new programs and targets will include an added STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) program at the elementary school, along with a new sensory room at the Sligo campus, the addition of Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) intervention teachers, and the implementation of the Renaissance STAR program.
At the high school, teachers and staff will be operating under a revised disciplinary system, working toward curriculum alignment and exploring new anti-bullying and school climate programs.
Kimmel said that the district will also be working throughout the year to transition its student information system from MMS to FOCUS for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
“Union is continuing to examine our current practices while looking for areas of improvement which will benefit our students and educational programming,” Kimmel said. “Through targeted and frequent observation of instructional practices within the classroom, and a systematic review of performance data, we are looking to become more efficient at meeting our students’ needs.”