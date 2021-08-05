ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has announced the names of the winners of the baking contests.

The premiums for the following competitions were $5 for first, $4 for second and $3 for third.

MUFFINS: 1 — MacKenna Rankin, New Bethlehem; 2 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

WHITE BREAD: 1 — Samantha Goodman, Rimersburg; 2 — Zenobia Yeany, Marienville.

WHITE BREAD: (Made in bread machine) 1 — Annie Barnett, Templeton.

WHITE ROLLS: 1 — Samantha Goodman, Rimersburg.

HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE CAKE: 1 — Ruth Ochs, Clarion; 2 — Bella Wheeler, Knox; 3 — Arthur Goodman Jr., Rimersburg; 4 — Mandy Onion, Mayport.

ANGEL FOOD CAKE CONTEST: 1 — Arthur Goodman Jr., Rimersburg; 2 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

APPLE PIE (One crust pie): 1 — Zenobia Yeany, Marienville; 2 — Arthur Goodman Jr., Rimersburg; 3 — Ruth Ochs, Clarion.

HARD TACK CANDY: 1 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem.

OTHER CANDY: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

DROPPED COOKIES: 1 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem; 2 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

SLICED OR ICE BOX COOKIES: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

HAND-MOLDED COOKIES: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

ROLLED COOKIES: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.

CHEESE 1/2 LB: 1 — Mary Elmer, New Bethlehem.

POTATO CHIPS 1 QUART: 1 — Paige Cotton, Knox.

EGGS 1 DOZEN + 1: 1 — Bryan Hoover, Punxsutawney; 2 — Annie Barnett, Templeton; 3 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem.

PA PREFERRED COOKIE, BROWNIE OR BAR: 1 —Abigail Truitt, Distant; 2 — Bella Wheeler, Knox; 3 — MacKenna Rankin, New Bethlehem.

