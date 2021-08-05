ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has announced the names of the winners of the baking contests.
The premiums for the following competitions were $5 for first, $4 for second and $3 for third.
MUFFINS: 1 — MacKenna Rankin, New Bethlehem; 2 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
WHITE BREAD: 1 — Samantha Goodman, Rimersburg; 2 — Zenobia Yeany, Marienville.
WHITE BREAD: (Made in bread machine) 1 — Annie Barnett, Templeton.
WHITE ROLLS: 1 — Samantha Goodman, Rimersburg.
HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE CAKE: 1 — Ruth Ochs, Clarion; 2 — Bella Wheeler, Knox; 3 — Arthur Goodman Jr., Rimersburg; 4 — Mandy Onion, Mayport.
ANGEL FOOD CAKE CONTEST: 1 — Arthur Goodman Jr., Rimersburg; 2 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
APPLE PIE (One crust pie): 1 — Zenobia Yeany, Marienville; 2 — Arthur Goodman Jr., Rimersburg; 3 — Ruth Ochs, Clarion.
HARD TACK CANDY: 1 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem.
OTHER CANDY: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
DROPPED COOKIES: 1 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem; 2 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
SLICED OR ICE BOX COOKIES: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
HAND-MOLDED COOKIES: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
ROLLED COOKIES: 1 — Gail Buckley, Clarion.
CHEESE 1/2 LB: 1 — Mary Elmer, New Bethlehem.
POTATO CHIPS 1 QUART: 1 — Paige Cotton, Knox.
EGGS 1 DOZEN + 1: 1 — Bryan Hoover, Punxsutawney; 2 — Annie Barnett, Templeton; 3 — Willy Belfield, New Bethlehem.
PA PREFERRED COOKIE, BROWNIE OR BAR: 1 —Abigail Truitt, Distant; 2 — Bella Wheeler, Knox; 3 — MacKenna Rankin, New Bethlehem.