RIMERSBURG – A proposal to repair a baseball field in Rimersburg and a softball field in Sligo sparked debate about the future of the fields at last week’s meeting of the Union School Board.
Board members at first balked at quickly approving the motion on the group’s agenda that called for repairs to the baseball field at Union High School at a cost of $16,214, as well as repairs to the softball field at Sligo Elementary School that came with a price tag of $12,190.
Noting that the repair work was for the Sligo softball field only, and not the softball field that the Union team currently uses adjacent to the former Rimersburg Elementary School, board member Jeff Kriebel said he would not favor sinking any district funds into repairing the softball field in Rimersburg.
“We don’t own that field,” he said, referencing the district’s transfer of the Rimersburg Elementary property to new owners earlier this year.
Board member Brade Guntrum suggested that if the Sligo softball field is improved, the Union High School team could be transported to that field for practices during their season.
Members noted that even with the proposed repairs to the field in Sligo, it would be inferior to the current field in Rimersburg, which features better dugouts, bleachers, a scoreboard and other amenities.
The conversation dovetailed into earlier comments from the start of the meeting from Bill Coradi, an official with the Rimersburg Little League organization. He told the board that the group plans to ask the district for permission to build a new youth baseball field next to the softball field at the Sligo school.
Coradi said that with the group’s current field in Rimersburg in need of repairs, some members are leery of spending the money on a field that neither the Little League nor the school district owns. He said that if approved, the group would seek private funding to develop the field, possibly from the Eccles Foundation, the Pittsburgh Pirates and other private donations.
“It would basically be a carbon copy of what we have at Rimersburg now,” he said, noting that the group may also want to build another practice field in Sligo as well.
Later in the meeting, Union superintendent John Kimmel said one of the district’s biggest concerns with the softball field in Rimersburg relates to conflicting schedules with other non-district teams that use the field. He noted that if the Little League teams move to play in Sligo, the conflict would disappear.
Kriebel said that the district’s decision to sell the elementary school, and the ball fields along with it, “puts us in a dilemma.”
In the end, the board voted to approve the repairs projects to both the Union High School baseball field and the Sligo softball field. Athletic Field Pros will perform the work.
New Member
Appointed
School board members paused for a moment of silence to remember Mark Rummel, a fellow board member who died several weeks ago.
To fill the vacancy on the school board, officials said the district had received applications from Steve Wiencek and Jody Evinsky.
It was noted that while Wiencek’s application arrived before the district’s deadline, Evinsky’s application was late. She said she had not been told of the deadline.
A lengthy debate followed, with board members interviewing Evinsky, who said she is a relatively new resident to the area. She said she moved to Rimersburg about two years ago with her family, which includes two children at the high school, and is looking to become more active in her new community now that the pandemic restrictions are being lifted.
During the interview, Evinsky said she had attended school board meetings in her previous place of residence, and that she works in the health insurance field and has volunteered for a number of student-related groups as well as volunteering for 25 years with the American Red Cross.
“I want to look out for the best interests of the students,” she told the school board, noting that she also has a background in bookkeeping.
Guntrum said that he felt because Evinsky’s application was late, while Wiencek’s was submitted on time, the board should move forward with appointing Wiencek, a past board member, to fill the vacancy, which expires at the end of November this year.
The board voted unanimously to appoint Wiencek to the position, and agreed to advertise for any other candidates who would like to have their name submitted to the county elections office to be put on the November ballot for a full term on the board.
Other Business
• The board approved a five-year contract, starting next July, with Focus School Software for a new student information system at a cost of $59,392. It was noted that the company that offers the school’s current system was recently bought out, and that the district must make a switch before the 2022-23 school year.
• Two new elementary teachers were hired at the board’s meeting last week, with Sheldon Bordeau and Rebecca Dill approved to fill vacancies on the teaching staff. Also, Tina Meeker and Kaley Simpson were hired as educational aides effective Aug. 19. The resignation of educational aide Daphne Vogle was approved effective July 13.
• The board approved the purchase of a storage container through Mobile Mini at a cost of $5,322.
• After discussion, members tabled a motion to purchase new padding for the gymnasium walls at Union High School at a cost of $8,027. Members said they wanted solid color padding instead of padding with a Golden Knight design. They asked administrators to seek new costs, plus installation options.
• Renick Brothers Mechanical Contractors was hired at a cost of $13,650 to perform heating repairs at Union High School.
• The board also approved the purchase and installation of new flooring in the former library at Sligo Elementary School. The project will cost $7,000 and be performed by Carpet Barn.
• The purchase of a new digital copier was approved for the Sligo school at a cost of $4,575 from McCleary Business Machines.
• Rebecca Dill was hired as the first assistant volleyball coach at a salary of $1,900, while Amy Wilson was hired as assistant junior high boys basketball coach at a salary of $1,150. Becca Dougherty was approved as a volleyball volunteer.