NEW BETHLEHEM – Part of New Bethlehem’s changing townscape, Byers Barbershop and Shave Parlor opened its doors about three years ago. Filling a need created by the retirement of most of the borough’s long-time barbers, the Byers establishment outgrew its original location along the 400 Block of Broad Street and moved into new quarters next door just recently.
Mark Byers, the founder of the business, said that brisk business was the reason for the move to a larger storefront with space enough for a second barber’s chair.
“I was so busy and, since I do not take appointments, some customers had to wait a long time. A larger shop was the answer, along with hiring a second barber.”
The man he chose as his assistant was none other than his own brother, Fred.
“I am still going through my training, and my brother is my practical-experience teacher,” he said. “Once I am done with my classes and pass the state’s licensing exam, I will be a full-fledged barber.”
The brothers hail from Brockway and plan on opening a second shop there once Fred receives his license.
“It is kind of the perfect set-up for us,” Mark Byers said. “If one of us gets tired working in one shop, we will be able to switch locations for a week or so.”
Both Byers brothers find that they are fitting into New Bethlehem’s story with ease. They understand that they are becoming part of a tradition.
“The regulars come in and talk about all the old-time barbers who used to have shops in town,” Mark Byers said. “I do not know what changed about American society, but a barbershop was always a popular place.”
Part of the draw of an old-time barbershop was its role as a meeting place for men seeking time away from female society for a few hours.
“It is different,” Fred Byers said. “Men can come in here and talk without having to guard their words and actions like they do when they are around women.”
While the Byers establishment does not boast personalized shaving mugs bearing patrons’ names, the brothers always make sure that there is the latest issue of the town paper available.
“Of course,” Mark Byers said, “that is one thing we absolutely have to have.”
Content to offer traditional barbering activities such as haircuts and facial-hair grooming, both brothers are entertaining the possibility of expanding their horizons.
“I have an idea of offering facials and manicures, maybe even laser hair removal, massages and tanning beds,” Mark Byers said. “We are going slowly until we see what might catch on in New Bethlehem.”
With that eye to the future, he sometimes entices his children into the shop to help sweep up shorn hair and do basic cleaning tasks.
“They are a little young to be making career decisions,” he said. “But they get paid for their time. It is how kids learned their trades in the past, and it seems to work.”