CLARION – A new year offers the possibility of a fresh start for the most recent graduates of Clarion County’s Behavioral Health Court program.
“We had six people complete the program and graduate [on Dec. 10], which is the most we’ve ever had at one time,” Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton said last week.
Behavioral Health Court was a program that was introduced in 2018 after the county’s criminal justice advisory board was advised of an uptick in the number of people with mental health issues entering the court system.
“When they’re acting out, mental health people tend to have really assaultive behaviors,” county probation director Jayne Smail said, noting the purpose of Behavioral Health Court is to help individuals control their mental health so they can live a productive life. “Some of them do have an extensive background with the court system, and it’s just a constant battle with them.”
In order to be eligible for Behavioral Health Court, according to Seidle-Patton, an individual must have a mental health diagnosis, which then is determined to be connected to the behaviors leading to the charges.
“They have to be willing to admit to and acknowledge their mental health diagnosis and want to seek treatment for it,” she said, noting that once a mental health diagnosis is established, individuals are then evaluated by a team consisting of representatives from the probation and mental health departments as well as the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, the district attorney, public defender and the judge.
Because it’s a pre-sentence program, Seidle-Patton said, a defendant must also enter a guilty plea to at least “one of the more serious offenses and also a lesser offense.”
“As long as they complete the program, the plea is modified at the time of sentencing to the lesser offense,” she added, explaining that after completing requirements, in no less than 18 months, successful participants are sentenced to serve one or two years probation instead of jail time.
As part of the program, participants are required to check in with their case managers daily, attend regular mental health counseling, as well as drug and alcohol counseling if necessary, and report to court every two weeks to report their progress.
“Behavioral Health Court is designed to work with these individuals in every aspect of their life,” Seidle-Patton said, adding that case managers can also help participants get appropriate housing, find a job or file for disability, or manage their medications. “It’s about helping them gain that stability in life so they can live with and control their mental health diagnosis so it doesn’t control them.”
“It’s a lot to do,” Smail added of the program, pointing out that participants sometimes attend up to three or four appointments per day. “But if they commit, it’s amazing to see the difference between the person from when they come in to when they leave.”
Seidle-Patton pointed out that once sentenced, the continued probation supervision “is not nearly as intense” as the Behavioral Health Court, but “still holds [participants] accountable for a longer period of time” to make sure their newly learned skills and mental health counseling continue with the same stability established in the program.
According to Seidle-Patton, 20 individuals have been admitted into the program since its start in 2018, and a total of 10 have graduated.
“We have six that are currently still participating, and we’ve had four over the life of the program who have been unsuccessfully discharged,” she said, noting that two of the four individuals were discharged this year. She explained, however, that just because an individual has a “hiccup” along the way or violates one of the rules doesn’t automatically mean they will be discharged from the program. “We try to give them opportunities to get on board with what’s required, but it’s really up to the individual.”
In addition to helping to keep the jail population at bay, Seidle-Patton said the long-term goal of Behavioral Health Court is to hopefully reduce the recidivism rate of participants.
“The goal is to keep them out of jail, make them productive citizens and help them lead a better life,” she said. “They’re given a significant amount of attention, assistance and tools, that they may not have known existed before, and hopefully it puts them on track where they aren’t back in the system again.”
In fact, during their sentencing on Dec. 16, she continued, all six newest graduates commented that the program helped them see a different way to life.
“They thanked the team, the Courts, probation and the district attorney for giving them the opportunity,” Seidle-Patton said. “As hard as it is, and as much that is expected of them, all six individuals this time around were very appreciative and had a lot of gratitude for everyone who runs the program.”
While she wishes Behavioral Health Court could be offered to everyone, Seidle-Patton said some individuals just aren’t ready for the commitment required, and the county doesn’t have the manpower to provide the necessary supervision to that many participants.
“The program was developed to have 10 participants at a time,” she said, noting that the goal is to keep it at that level so individuals can receive individual attention. “As people get through and complete it, hopefully in 18 months, we can then have more individuals participate in the program.”