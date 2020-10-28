KITTANNING – In addition to managing their onsite therapeutic sessions, therapy professionals at one local hospital are making plans to help one of their own.
A Steelers Tailgate fundraiser is being held this Sunday, Nov. 1, for Dayton native Jodi Douthett, a physical therapy assistant (PTA) at ACMH Hospital in Kittanning. Douthett, who now lives in Butler, and her 4-year-old daughter, Emma, were involved in a two-vehicle crash along Route 422 in Clearfield Township, Butler County, at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 20.
Douthett, who is expecting her third child, was taken to ACMH along with Emma, but was later transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh to treat multiple fractures. Emma was moved to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh where she was treated for brain and neck injuries and released earlier this week.
“Jodi sustained multiple fractures to her arms and legs,” ACMH PTA Chad Ryan said of his co-worker earlier this week, noting that many of Douthett’s fractures were “severe” and required surgery.
“It will be a long road, but she is expected to make a full recovery,” he continued. Seeing the wreckage at the crash site firsthand, Ryan said it is a miracle Douthett and her daughter survived. “She’s tough. If anyone could survive something like that it would be her.”
According to Ryan, the tailgate fundraiser is being held outdoors at the Wick City Saloon in Kittanning to help the family with medical and recovery expenses during the weeks and months ahead.
“She is always willing to go out of her way to help other people,” Ryan said of Douthett, describing her as a “compassionate and caring” PTA and a “loving” mother. “We want to try to give back to her by doing whatever we can to help in this situation.”
Although spearheaded by the therapy department at ACMH, Ryan said that the whole hospital is getting involved with the event by donating food and filling baskets for the raffle.
Organizers describe the fundraiser as a Steelers Tailgate featuring traditional tailgating food including pizza, nachos and hot dogs. The Wick City Saloon kitchen will also be open for those who prefer to eat inside. A percentage of all kitchen sales will also go to the family.
The Steelers game will be shown outside on the big screen, and Steelers’ square block tickets will be sold for the possibility of winning money every quarter of the game. There will also be a corn hole tournament and activities for the kids.
“Everyone is welcome,” Ryan said, noting that pre-registration is not required to attend. “We’re looking forward to showing our love and support for Jodi and her family.”
In addition to Sunday’s event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the saloon — located at 1105 Orr Avenue — organizers have also set up a GoFundMe page for Douthett and her family at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-jodi-emma-and-baby-douthett.
For more information on the Steelers Tailgate, call Alicia at (724) 496-1786.