MONROE TWP. – The former Clarion University Foundation Technology Center (located at Trinity Point in Clarion, just off Route 68 and Interstate 80), purchased by Butler Health System Clarion Hospital last year, is under construction.
The new facility — yet to be officially named — will focus on community health and wellness, with a special focus on Lifestyle Medicine. BHS Clarion will offer community education on nutrition, exercise, chronic disease management and ways to improve and maintain overall health.
BHS Clarion at Trinity Point will include BHS Women’s Care, which will include full service OB/GYN services, new state-of-the-art 3D mammography, bone density (DEXA) testing, women’s ultrasound and a full array of diagnostics and services for women.
Also included in the project is BHS Cardiovascular Care, bringing world-class heart care to Clarion and the surrounding region. Services will include cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery experts. BHS Pulmonary Care and BHS Endocrinology will be present, with additional medical and surgical specialties to be added.
According to the hospital’s press release, “BHS Clarion demonstrates its ongoing commitment to medical education” by dedicating an entire floor of the new facility to Family Healthcare of Clarion, BHS Clarion Hospital’s Family Practice Residency Program.
“Medical Education is a strength and organizational priority going forward as we attract and train the next generation’s best and brightest physician talent,” said Michael Hoh, DO, Designated Institutional Official Overseeing Residency & Medical Student Training.
Unique services coming to BHS Clarion at Trinity Point will include a healthy café and educational offerings focused on lifestyle medicine such as live food demonstrations and access to health coaches. Virtual visits with doctors through telemedicine will be available with any doctor, and several super-sized exam rooms to allow patients to see multiple providers during a visit in comfort and convenience.
“When Butler Health System acquired Clarion Hospital we told the hospital board and this community that it deserves the very best care, close to home,” said Ken DeFurio, BHS President and CEO. “We’ve installed a new electronic health record across the system, we’re renovating the Emergency Department, and with this project we are bringing the very best ambulatory care and specialists to the community. BHS Clarion supports the community, and we deeply appreciate the community’s support of BHS Clarion.”
“We look forward to educating and partnering with our community on their personal journey to health and wellness,” added Steven Davis, BHS Clarion Hospital President.
BHS Clarion at Trinity Point is slated to open late summer 2021.