KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are reviewing the lone bid received last week for an HVAC renovations project at the county courthouse and annex.
At their meeting on Feb. 20, county commissioners Donald Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian were informed that only one bid had been received for the project, which will install a new cooling tower on top of the courthouse and replace old pneumatic valves with new electronic valves in the courthouse and annex.
Lugaila Mechanical Inc. of Pittsburgh submitted the only bid, with a base price of $949,300. Two alternative add-ons were also submitted, one in the amount of $53,500 and the second for $26,500.
County planning director Darin Alviano suggested that the commissioners table the bid for review. He noted at the meeting that planned repairs to the cupola atop the courthouse and other facade work on the building will be bid in a separate project.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved $1,500 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund to be used toward a countywide fire school.
In conjunction with Butler County Community College, the fire school will be open to all 30 volunteer fire departments in the county. Officials noted that the countywide effort would help save money for each individual department.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an agreement between the county, the City of Parker and the Parker Area Authority for the county to administer the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds for 2018. Officials said the money is being used for a sanitary sewer project in conjunction with the authority.
• Marlene Kammerdiener of Templeton, Terry Bowser of Kittanning and Troy Goldstrohm of Kittanning were reappointed to to the county’s Farmland Preservation Board, with terms to expire on March 1, 2023.