NEW BETHLEHEM – Several popular events in the Redbank Valley area have become the latest casualties of the ongoing pandemic, as local organizations this week announced the cancellation of the Halloween and Christmas parades in New Bethlehem, as well as the annual Big Buck Contest.
At their meeting last week, board members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, citing crowd restrictions and the inability to utilize the usual venue of the Redbank Valley High School auditorium, announced the Halloween parade and costume judging will be canceled.
Instead, the chamber, along with the local Lions Club which co-hosts the event, will be set up in the New Bethlehem municipal parking lot during Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. to hand out candy.
Additionally, after being alerted that the New Bethlehem Fire Co. had canceled its annual Snack With Santa event, the chamber called of its Christmas parade which is usually held prior to the visit with Santa on the first Saturday in December.
The most intensive discussion, however, at the chamber’s Oct. 8 meeting centered around the fire company’s decision to withdraw from the annual Big Buck Contest, usually co-hosted by the two organizations.
“To support the New Bethlehem Fire Company’s decision to withdraw from the Big Buck Contest was a challenging decision, but both groups are committed to the health, safety and success of our members, and to help reduce the spread [of COVID-19] within our community,” a press release from the chamber stated.
During the meeting, members called for face-to-face meetings between the chamber and fire company to discuss and plan for future events, and to work out some differences that appear to have developed.
Chamber board member Gordon Barrows, who also works with the fire company, noted that while firefighters usually have Big Buck tickets printed and for sale by the time of the Clarion County Fair in July, circumstances this year delayed everything, leaving the fire company to question if the event could even raise enough money this year just to break even.
Chamber members said they were disappointed by the turn of events.
“I didn’t see it coming,” chamber president Austin Blose said.
“This is not the chamber canceling another event,” member Jamie Lefever added.
“We don’t want to let down all the people that come through this town,” member Rusty Price said.
Barrows explained that while the chamber’s involvement in the event includes seeking sponsors, the bulk of the work of ticket sales and manning the deer weigh-in station falls on the fire company.
“They control the equipment, they control the manpower,” Barrows said. “We really can’t pull that off without the fire company.”
In the end, Price said he wanted to meet with fire company officials so that the two groups can reset and work together on events in the future.
“The only way we’re going to make progress is people have to come together,” he said. “Let’s put all this stuff behind us.”
Officials noted that the chamber had already ordered the pins that are given to hunters who purchase Big Buck tickets. To help recoup costs, the chamber and fire company will still sell the pins to people who collect them. Those wising to purchase a pin can contact members of either organization.
“As we look to next year, both the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and the New Bethlehem Fire Company have intentions of making the 2021 Big Buck Contest & Gun Raffle even bigger and better than ever,” the chamber’s press release stated.