NEW BETHLEHEM – Organizers of the Redbank Valley’s annual Big Buck Contest have been putting in extra hours leading up to the start of this weekend’s deer hunting season, unsure about how changes to the start of the season will impact the fundraiser.
Since what seems like the start of time, antlered deer hunting season has begun on the Monday after Thanksgiving, giving Big Buck ticket sellers the big shopping weekend after the holiday to sell tickets.
This year, state changes to the hunting season will move the first day earlier on the calendar, to Saturday, Nov. 30, eliminating two big days of ticket sales.
“We attempted to make adjustments in the timing to allow for as many ticket sales as possible,” Big Buck committee member Gordon Barrows explained last week.
The annual contest is a joint fundraising project of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and the New Bethlehem Fire Company.
Barrows, who works with both organizations, said that in order to help offset the loss of ticket sales on Saturday and Sunday, volunteers manned the ticket sales trailer this past weekend, in hopes of attracting bear hunters on their way north to hunting camps.
The date change also impacts the number of volunteers who will be able to work at the weigh-in station at the fire hall on Saturday.
“Our ability to recruit volunteers because of the holiday will be more difficult,” Barrows said.
The group has also ramped up its email and social media campaign to help get the word out about tickets sales and the date change this year.
Fire company president Wayne Livingston noted that the ticket trailer would be set up in the Tom’s Riverside parking lot throughout the week, with sales beginning around 3 p.m. each day through Thanksgiving.
“We extended the sales for a whole week,” he said.
Ticket sales and sponsorships are the main funding sources for the annual event, and Barrows noted that sponsorships appear to be down this year.
The sponsor money is used to purchase the guns that are given away as prizes for the contest. This year, officials noted, the guns are being purchased from Long Shot Ammo & Arms.
Another aspect of the event is the longstanding tradition of the buttons that come with the purchase of the tickets.
“People are all about the buttons,” Barrows said, noting that many people collect the buttons from all past years of the event.
In addition to the trailer at Riverside, tickets can be purchased through Friday at A-Plus, Mayport Gas, M&S Meats, The Jewelry Shop, Heeter Lumber, Long Shot and additional locations.
Tickets are $5 each, $10 for three or $30 for a full book of 10 tickets.
Those who have tickets can weigh in their deer at the New Betlehem Fire Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday and Monday, Dec. 1-2; noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14; and 6 to 8 p.m. on the other days of deer season.
The prize drawing will be held at 8 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the fire hall.