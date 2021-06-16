NEW BETHLEHEM – A trio of upcoming events dominated much of the discussion at last week’s meeting of Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials.
The chamber’s three big summertime events get underway next week with Customer Appreciation Day in New Bethlehem on Friday, June 25.
Chamber events director Gennie Gerow said that the chamber will have a booth set up in Gumtown Park during the day, selling food and chamber merchandise. She noted that other food vendors will also be set up in the park, along with the Gumtown Community Market.
The chamber booth will be one of the many stops on the Customer Appreciation Day passport promotion. Those who visit each stop and get their passports stamped, are entered into a prize drawing.
Full details about Customer Appreciation Day will be published in next week’s newspaper.
Chamber members also discussed the upcoming Freedom Fest, which is planned for Saturday, July 3, in Gumtown Park.
Gerow said that the originally planned wine walk is being scaled back this year, and wineries are being invited to set up as vendors at the one-day festival.
She said that the family-friendly event will include two bounce houses for kids, five carnival games, vendors and a dunk booth that will offer visitors a chance to dunk local celebrities and public officials.
Festivities will get underway at noon, and will include performances by the band, Against the Grain.
The New Bethlehem Fire Co. will host a demonstration on Water Street during the day, and will operate a food booth.
Gerow said the chamber will sell hot dogs and walking tacos at its booth.
The event will be capped off by the Independence Day fireworks display at dusk.
“I hope we have a good turnout,” Gerow told fellow chamber members, noting that signs for the event will be placed along Route 28/66 to direct passersby.
Looking farther ahead, chamber members got a rundown of what is planned so far for the Sept. 17-19 Peanut Butter Festival.
Friday night’s activities will include the crowing of the Peanut Butter Festival Queen and music by a DJ.
On Saturday, the schedule will include the parade, 5K race, eating contest, performances by the Route 8 Band, motorcycle cruise, peanut butter bakeoff and fireworks.
And on Sunday, the NBC Chorus will perform, and the day will feature the car cruise, tractor show, duck race, possible church service and more.
Gerow also noted that the Redbank Valley Historical Society will hold its quilt show in the former Northwest Bank building all three days of the festival.
And a new event this year, she said, will be a beautiful baby contest.
“The schedule is really filling up,” she said.