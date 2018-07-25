ALCOLA – Clarion County Fair week got off to a great start, according to organizers who said they are looking forward to a big end to the fair’s 80th anniversary edition.
“We’ve had a good turnout so far,” Clarion County Fair Board president Josh Minich said Tuesday. “And we’re looking to build on it every day as we get into the big events like the demolition derby, Tough Truck racing and our truck and tractor pulls.”
Minich said the fair has also been blessed with good weather through its first three days, despite forecasts that called for rain.
“The weather is looking beautiful for the weekend,” he said.
Fair Week continues tonight (Wednesday) with the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby at 7 p.m., preceded at 6 p.m. with a pre-show concert by country music performer Coston Cross.
On Thursday, the fair’s schedule includes the Open Horse Show at 9 a.m., Special Needs Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Barnyard Games at 1:30 p.m., the Master Showmanship Contest at 6:30 p.m. and the Team STORM Tough Truck Racing under the grandstand lights at 7:30 p.m.
Not only will the fair be raffling off a truck that the winner can drive in the Tough Truck races, Minich said the raffle will also include tickets for the Pocono Raceway.
On Friday, the fair offers free admission to senior citizens until 3 p.m. The day’s lineup includes the Clarion Hospital/Semeyn Family Practice Health Fair from 10 a.m. to noon, the antique tractor show from noon to 5 p.m., the 4-H Livestock Sale at 7 p.m. and the truck and tractor pulls at 7 p.m.
Fair Week concludes on Saturday with the mini horse pulls at 9 a.m., full-size horse pulls at noon, 4-H Games at 10 a.m., the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. and the Full Pull Productions USA East Sanctioned Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
Minich also touted the fair’s free grounds shows and exhibits, which are all included with the pay-one-price admission.
“Brian Franzen’s Elephants are here now on the grounds,” Minich said of the twice-daily show. “A lot of people are stopping to look at the elephants. The kids are excited to be up close and personal with these beautiful creatures.”
Minich said the fairgoers can also enjoy the Knocker Ball game and rides on the mechanical bull, all included with the fair’s admission.
“We have the hypnotist show, the magic show and the Butterfly Experience,” Minich said, noting that more than 100 butterflies were added to that attraction on Tuesday.
He also encouraged fairgoers to stop by the 4-H and Redbank Valley Community Center food booths, which each offer daily home cooked specials.
“And don’t forget the exhibitors, many of which are offering free giveaways and other specials,” he said.
For a full schedule, visit www.clarioncountyfair.com.
