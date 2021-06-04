EMPORIUM – Mountaineer Search and Rescue is selling Big Foot Hunting Licenses at various locations in Cameron County.
This year marks the 11th consecutive year for the hunt which is held in conjunction with Weekend in the Wilds Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.
Hunters will take to the county at daybreak on Saturday, July 3 searching for the four-foot-tall plywood cutouts of a Big Foot. The silhouettes are hidden at historical sites, vistas, and hiking trails. There are only 12 and prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Emporium. Prizes range from cash to gift certificates.
Licenses are $5 each and can be purchased from the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center, Driftwood Saloon, Lakeview Store or Sinnemahoning Tavern. Sales end Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m.