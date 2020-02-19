ALCOLA – More motors, more music, more magic and more mayhem — Clarion County Fair officials announced this week some of the big shows that will be featured at the July 26 to Aug. 1 event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
While the full schedule and some details still need to take shape, Clarion County Fair president Josh Minich said yesterday (Tuesday) that the group is excited about what is in store for this summer’s seven-day fair.
“Music will be returning to the main stage Monday night with ‘Reminisce,’” Minich said, describing the group as a high-energy oldies and Motown act that will get Fair Week off to a great start.
The fair will also go back in time to bring back two nights of demolition derby action on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29.
“Tuesday night will be a full night of compact cars only,” Minich said, noting that the fair is looking to increase payouts to the demo participants this year. “And on Wednesday night, we’ll feature trucks and full-size cars, along with the new addition this year — a minivan class.”
Thursday night at the fair will bring back the popular Team STORM Tuff Truck event, but with an even more challenging course.
“We listened to everybody last year,” Minich said. “This year, we will have a new bigger and way more aggressive track to increase the carnage.”
Minich said the fair will once again raffle off one or two trucks that winners can run in the event. And four additional classes will be added to this year’s show, including ATV and UTV classes.
Friday night at the fair will feature the traditional truck and tractor pulls; however, Minich said fair officials are still negotiating to possibly add larger classes of trucks and tractors to the event.
Fair Week will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 1, with the return of the Rafter-Z Rodeo.
“It’s a full-blown, eight-event rodeo,” Minich said, explaining that events will include barrel racing, roping, bull riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and more, along with the popular little buckaroo rodeo for kids preshow.
Throughout the week, Minich said, fairgoers will be able to enjoy several daily shows and attractions, including the Electrifying Magic and Illusions by Jay Mattiolo, and Johnny Rocket’s Cycle Circus, which will include FMX, BMX and motorcycle stunts. A “close-encounter exotic animal show” will also be offered, with more details to come.
Minich said the fair will also bring back the mechanical bull, Knocker Ball, the Velcro wall and the new Eliminator attraction this year, all included with the fair’s pay-one-price admission.
“And there’s much more to come,” he said, noting that officials are working out details for the community picnic, softball game and other events.
While Fair Week is still months away, Minich said the group is busy selling tickets for its annual Gun Raffle, which will be held Saturday, April 4, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park skating rink.
Tickets are a $20 donation to the fair, and can be purchased at First United National Bank in New Bethlehem, Hetricks Farm Supply and from any fair board member.