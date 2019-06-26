MILTON – Cicadas provided an eerie sound track to a gathering of Bigfoot believers on June 16. The festival, held at the Milton Loop Campground near Mahoning Dam in northern Armstrong County, attracted a few hundred attendees and vendors, devotees of things that go bump in the night.
Mary Fabian, a Lawrence County native, serves as the head of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project and has claimed to have sighted the mysterious humanoids five times. Fabian was straightforward in her answers to a reporter’s questions.
“I saw two in western Pennsylvania near my home, two in Columbiana County, Ohio, and a fifth in Oklahoma,” she said.
She believes that Bigfoot and its kin are North American relict populations of hominids related to modern humans and Neanderthals. A relict population is the last of its kind, the gingko tree being a familiar example.
While Washington and California are the leaders in Bigfoot sightings, Pennsylvania ranks a distant third, with about 1,100 reports in 2018, with Oklahoma not far behind. Organized hunts are growing in popularity as a weekend activity.
Under a nearby canopy, anomaly hunter Rick Murphy said that group hunts in the outdoors are a key to understanding what he regards as a reaction to today’s tech-heavy lifestyles.
“We have lost touch with nature,” he said. “I think people go looking for Bigfoot and listen for bumps in the night to give themselves a good scare. And we realize that we do not belong out in the woods anymore.”
Murphy grew up in Blairsville, Indiana County, listening to John Cigna’s late-night talk show on KDKA-Pittsburgh.
“I think that program just reinforced what my mother was interested in,” he said. “When I was young, she was always taking me along to hear people talk about strange stuff.”
There was a judicious sampling of strange stuff in vendors’ booths that afternoon. One was strictly informative, featuring a cast of a Bigfoot footprint and several photos of sightings. Another offered dragon- and mystical-themed leather-bound blank books.
Other booths offered more mundane goods — popcorn, snow cones, Bigfoot T-shirts, handmade soap, essential oils and home décor. The campground snack bar was also open and offered Bigfoot-themed treats.
At the epicenter of the activity was a small band-shell stage, occupied and then relinquished to the afternoon’s series of speakers. Bigfoot may have been the star attraction of the festival, but all comers were welcome to listen to scholarly talks on UFOs and related anomalies.
There were true believers, tongue-in-cheek believers and low-key skeptics in the crowd. It was difficult to determine which group the guy in the Sasquatch-emblazoned Jeep belonged to.