NEW BETHLEHEM – Julian Males, a Porter Township native and current resident of Edgewood Heights, celebrated his 96th birthday on Oct. 18.
Due to COVID restrictions, a family celebration was not possible so a Birthday Parade was held in the parking lot at the nursing facility with many of his loved ones participating. Cars decorated with balloons, signs and streamers drove by as Males waved from the porch.
Males is a World War II veteran, having served his country in Okinawa and the Phillippines as a Corporal in the Army Air Corps. He speaks often of his service and has shared many interesting stories with his family and friends of his launch from San Francisco to the islands on USS Admiral CF Hughes and USNS Marine Adder. He also talks of his return home to the states on USS General WF Hase.
He is a member of the local Walter W. Craig VFW Post 354 and also a Brother of the New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522, F&AM.
Males was married to the former Lelia Minich and they enjoyed nearly 73 years of marriage. Together, they built their home in Porter Township, a Sears mail order home, costing $2,300, including flower boxes. They have four children, Elaine, Randy, Lori and Jody; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Males retired from C&K Coal Company where he worked as a welder. In the past, he was also employed by Eisenman Brothers Coal as a truck driver, Willison’s Garage as a mechanic, and was owner of Males Auto Body.
He attends the Oakland Church of God in Distant. He is a man of deep faith and prays for his family daily.
Males enjoys receiving cards in the mail, and would welcome cards mailed to him at Edgewood Heights, wishing him a blessed birthday.