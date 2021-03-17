SLIGO – Blessings are on the way to Sligo Borough thanks to a fundraiser planned by the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
EMT Shyanne Laskey outlined the plans for the Blessing of the Riders event at last week’s March meeting of the Sligo Borough Council, along with a request for the closing of Madison Street from Sherman Street to Taylor Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Local pastors’ blessings would be bestowed upon ATVs from the Piney Rail Riders, the Christian Motorcyclist’s Revelation Riders group, and anyone else who would like blessings, including children’s bikes.
“I’m talking to the Piney Rail Riders about them possibly having a ride,” explained Laskey. “It’s not going to be a poker ride. It’s pretty much going to be everybody meeting at the trailhead. They would ride into town with either an ambulance escorting them from the trail to the ballfield and back out of town. I’ll let you know more as details are finalized.”
The council advised Laskey that approval to ride on state highways would have to be sought by either SCCAS or the Piney Riders because Sligo Borough has no authority to grant such authorization.
The event is free, open to the public, and no pre-registration is needed. Pastors and clergy of many different denominations will be on hand to bless all vehicles and riders.
SCCAS will operate a stand and sell hot dogs, sloppy joes, fresh-cut fries, nachos, coffee, hot chocolate, water and soda. A limited supply of breakfast sandwiches will also be available.
A Chinese auction with baskets donated by community businesses will also be part of the fundraiser, along with vendors, crafters and artisans. Organizations, such as the Piney Riders, will also offer information and items for sale.
For more information, email shyannesccas@gmail.com.
The Sligo Borough Authority also voted last week to “bless” their employees with a 50-cent per hour pay raise. The raise would bring the three employees in line with the borough pay rate. The borough employs the same three people for administration and maintenance, but pays half of their salaries from tax revenue and a half from sewerage fees.
Authority officials also continue to investigate a septic order along Shamrock Drive. The resealing of some manholes is planned. Officials talked with Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center engineers (EADS Group), and they didn’t believe the other problems are associated with Clarview because their sewer line has four to five air valves at high points.
EADS also stated a perspective commercial user in Piney Township is interested in connecting to the Clarview line. According to authority member Chuck Marsh, any interest in tapping into the line should be directed to Clarview because it is their line. Clarview met with the Piney Township Supervisors before the line was constructed to gauge any interest from the township in joining the line. Supervisors at the time said they had no interest, so plans were made for a pressurized line instead of a gravity-fed line.
Other Business
• Sligo Borough Authority received notification that its monthly sewer line payment increased in February from $4,968.55 to $5,073.78. The loan payment will remain the same amount for the next five years, with pay-off on Feb. 10, 2036.
• The Authority also received a notice from Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) that all current shut-off agreements are being terminated. A new agreement is needed if the Sligo Authority is interested in pursuing customers using PAW. A new deal must be returned by March 31, or the authority should consider having authority attorneys place liens against properties for failure to pay for sewer service.
• Attending the authority meeting were Chuck Marsh, Don Lawrence, and Andy Wiser.
• The council opened bids for the Miller Street Drainage Project, with North Rock Construction of Cranberry the low bidder at $38,570. Eight companies bid on the project, ranging upwards of $92,635.
• A virtual meeting with Rick Rossi and Dan Higbee of Delta Development to discuss a Safe Routes To School grant request supporting Sligo’s rebuilding of a footbridge connecting pedestrians with the Sligo Elementary School and the Union COG Pool Park was scheduled for Friday, March 12.
• Insight Pipe Contracting completed a storm sewer drain inspection, cleaning and repair project for $6,300, funded in part by a county grant of $8,450. The borough is hoping to complete repairs with the remaining $2,150 so that the county might release grant funds to Sligo.
• Jerry Best visited the council to clarify his response to ordinance violations related to removing a trailer on his property and the status of an unlicensed vehicle. Best also questioned why some people were allowed lenience with their property development.
• The council received a letter from the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau stating that a judicial sale will be held in November and December, suggesting the council encourage property owners to pay taxes before they go to tax sale.
• Attending the council meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Andy Wiser and Kerry Graham.