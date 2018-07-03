ALCOLA – Bluegrass fans flocked to Redbank Valley Municipal Park near New Bethlehem last Saturday to play and listen to traditional American music. Scheduled performers set up their banjos, guitars, drums and upright basses in Pavilion 2 during the two-day event which began on Friday evening.
While attendees were waiting for the opening act, Glympse Above, to take the stage at 6:30 p.m., pick-up groups jammed in the bingo pavilion and in the spaces between parked recreational vehicles. Bluegrass fans wander across the state during the musical season, camping as they go.
Dorothy “Dot” Lindburg and her husband, Daniel “Punk,” from Wilcox in Elk County, were part of a loose band of bluegrass gypsies. Punk was sitting in on the upright bass with a group of musicians that included 13-year-old banjo player Austin Heffelfinger from Rimersburg, Clarion County.
Heffelfinger had already made a name for himself among the older musicians at the park on Saturday afternoon.
“You ought to go hear that little feller playing over there,” many of them said.
Punk Lindburg makes musical instruments from wood found on his family farm. His first attempt was a mandolin, then he progressed to banjos, and Heffelfinger was putting one of them through its paces in the bingo pavilion.
“I got picked on a lot at school for playing the banjo,” Heffelfinger said. “Now that I am homeschooled, things are easier for me.”
Dot Lindburg said, “We started listening to bluegrass after standing in line at the Clearfield County Fair to see Loretta Lynn back in the ‘70s. A man came up to us and asked us if we wanted to listen to something different where the lines were not as long. And that is how all this started for us.”
With country music getting “out of control,” Dot said that she and her husband began attending bluegrass festivals in Westmoreland, Somerset, Venango, Clarion and Erie counties, with many stops in between. Punk is a performer, but Dot refers to herself as being more of a roadie these days after suffering a couple of small strokes.
Patty and Sie Stambaugh were relaxing in Pavilion 2 while another pick-up band jammed in the stage area. The Stambaughs, from Arcadia in Indiana County, said that they have been following bluegrass for about five years.
The Clarion County pick-up group played John Prine’s “Paradise (Take Me Back to Muhlenburg County),” the song of a green countryside carted off in coal cars, and the gospel-flavor “On the Wings of a Dove.”
“I play banjo, while Sie plays harmonica,” Patty Stambaugh said. “We always go to the big festival down in Somerset County and one up in Warren County, but we hit a lot of the smaller and newer ones like this one.”
In addition to the music, the bluegrass festival at Redbank Valley Municipal Park offered a 50/50 drawing, T-shirt sales and a Chinese auction to help defray the costs of the event.
Western Pennsylvania is home to more than 10 bluegrass festivals throughout the year, kicking off with a January event at the Hotel Conneaut, Crawford County, continuing through March with the Clarion River Bluegrass Jam and concluding in September in Franklin.
