PAINT TWP. – In what appears to be a bizarre coincidence, the body of a missing Clarion University student was reportedly discovered Saturday afternoon, just moments after the bodies of a Strattanville couple were found at the scene of a nearby fatal crash in Paint Township.
According to reports, state police received a call at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 reporting that Jason Whitman, 21, of Florida — a Clarion University student — had gone missing overnight. The investigation led them to Miola Road and McCleary Road, where troopers and members of Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 searched the woods around Toby Creek.
While searching for Whitman, authorities reportedly came upon a vehicle that had crashed over the hillside near Bigley Road and the Toby Creek Bridge. Inside the vehicle were the deceased bodies of Samuel Paine, 78, and Lucille Paine, 80, of Strattanville.
It is unknown when the crash took place, and the nature of the incident is listed as a fatal crash, reports state.
Whitman’s body was discovered a short time later approximately 100 feet above the Toby Creek Bridge on Bigley Road. His death is listed as accidental.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was reportedly dispatched to the scene, and Bigley Road was closed for several hours for the investigation. The vehicle was towed from the scene at approximately 7 p.m.
The two incidents are believed to be unrelated and investigations continue.