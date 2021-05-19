WASHINGTON TWP. – The body of a Dayton man who was reported missing a few weeks ago was discovered late last Saturday evening, May 15, in Washington Township.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers, the body of Colt Evan Snyder, 20, was discovered in the Allegheny River.
No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy will be conducted.
The incident is still under investigation by the Kittanning State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.
No further details were provided.
Snyder was reported missing late in the evening on April 30, after his Subaru Impreza was discovered abandoned on the Emlenton Bridge, at mile marker 44.5 on I-80 West, Richland Township (Clarion County).
He had reportedly last been seen leaving his family’s home in his vehicle earlier that same day.