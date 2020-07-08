DISTANT – In an effort to combine both past and future, one local couple is resurrecting a family business that was a staple of the New Bethlehem area for many years.
Hoping to build on the legacy left behind by his great-grandfather, Cal Shilling, Jeff and Tiffany Shilling recently reopened Bostonia Dairy which offers farm fresh milk produced and processed on the family’s farm located along Route 28/66 in Distant.
“We really wanted to bring the dairy back because it did so well back then,” Tiffany Shilling said, noting that before it closed in the mid-to-late 1980s, the former dairy — which was located just up the road from Bostonia Farms in the building that currently houses Distant Village Mart — shipped out more than 600 gallons of milk per day. “Farm fresh products seem to have grown in popularity over the last five or 10 years. We wanted to tap into that market.”
Although the notion to reopen the dairy had been a point of discussion within the family for years, Tiffany Shilling said the project really started to take form three or four years ago when her husband was looking to get out of the coal industry and return to help at the family farm full-time.
“Jeff rolled his coal truck, and we decided that it was a good time for him to return to farming,” she said. “We needed something to supplement his income from truck driving so I started doing research,” she said.
In that time, the Shillings connected with the Small Business Development Center in Clarion, which helped them apply for a state-funded Added Value grant to help get their new business venture off the ground.
The couple was surprised to learn that their application was accepted, and they received grant funding in March 2019.
“None of this would have been possible without the help of the Small Business Development Center and the Added Value grant,” Tiffany Shilling said, explaining that the funding was used to purchase all the necessary equipment for the dairy.
According to Tiffany Shilling, 15 of Bostonia Farm’s herd of more than 200 cows are dedicated to producing the milk that the dairy sells. Bostonia Dairy has also opted to go with a low-heat pasteurization process, which is completed on-site.
“This is a more old school way of pasteurization and creates a better product from what I’ve read,” she said, noting that the whole process takes around three hours from the time the cow is milked until the milk is ready.
She pointed out that while the milk is pasteurized, it’s not homogenized as indicated by the cream that gathers at the top of each bottle.
“Our milk is as close to raw milk as you can get without it actually being raw milk,” Tiffany Shilling said, explaining that all of the bacteria from the milk is killed during the pasteurization process. “It’s fresh milk and includes no additives.”
Even the bottling is handled by the Shillings on-site.
“When we bottle, it’s a family affair,” Tiffany Shilling said, noting that her in-laws typically help she and her husband with the process. “We can produce approximately 35 gallons of milk every other day.”
Bostonia Dairy currently offers gallons and half gallons of white and chocolate milk, the latter of which, Tiffany Shilling said, is derived from the recipe Cal used at the original dairy.
“From all the stories I’ve been told, Cal made the best chocolate milk, and I wanted to duplicate that,” she said, noting that its reputation seems to ring true to this day. “Everyone says how good it is. It seems to be a big hit.”
Since its opening day on June 13, Tiffany Shilling said the community has been very supportive of their new business venture, and many people make regular weekly trips to the dairy to stock up on their milk. As demand grows, she said she hopes to incorporate other milk flavors — such as strawberry and white chocolate — as well as yogurt by mid-to-late July. Further down the road, the plan is to expand the dairy’s offerings to cheese curds, butter and hard cheese, as well as hamburger, steak and pork products.
“It’s been great so far,” she said. “We have support from both of our families, which helps a lot.”
While the dairy has been a great supplement income for she and her husband, especially since milk prices have dropped significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiffany Shilling said that the couple is most excited about getting local families interested in farm fresh milk.
“It makes me happy to hear that local kids are drinking milk instead of pop and other drinks,” she said. “Seeing families enjoy our milk is what makes it all worth it.”
Bostonia Dairy is open Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.