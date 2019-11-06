KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners recently announced two projects have been selected for funding through the county’s 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Distribution of the county’s $265,842 allocation was determined using a comprehensive competitive ranking system.
“We’re glad we are able to support the municipalities of Ford City and Bradys Bend Township with these very critical infrastructure improvement projects,” said Armstrong County Board of Commissioners Chairman Pat Fabian.
The Ford City Borough 2019 Water Valve Replacement Project will utilize $71,651 in county 2019 CDBG funds and over $10,000 in local matching funds. The project is projected to cost $82,000.
The Bradys Bend Township Cove Run Road Reconstruction Project is expected to cost $161,340, utilizing $15,000 in local matching funds and $146,340 in 2019 county CDBG funds.
“The county uses CDBG funds to assist communities with a variety of projects, from road reconstruction to water line extensions to ADA upgrades of public facilities,” said Armstrong County Commissioner and Board Secretary George Skamai.
Between 2015 and 2018, more than $800,000 in county CDBG funds was allocated for projects in North Buffalo Township, Sagamore, Sugarcreek Township, South Bethlehem, Bradys Bend Township and West Kittanning.
This year, 13 municipalities, authorities and nonprofits submitted 20 proposals for the county’s 2019 fiscal funding year CDBG allocation. Although not all proposals were eligible or fundable under CDBG guidelines, county officials were pleased with the increased interest in the program.
The uptick in proposal submissions came about after the planning and development department ramped up its CDBG awareness campaign last spring, including print and social media outreach and a workshop. A 2020 CDBG proposal workshop is in the works for the spring.
“These projects can make a lasting impact on a community,” said Armstrong County Commissioner and Vice Chairman Jason Renshaw. “So, it’s important that we help municipalities become familiar with CDBG and other funding opportunities.”