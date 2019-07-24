BRADYS BEND – Water customers in Bradys Bend gathered Monday evening to find answers and air their frustrations over a boil water advisory that was placed on their drinking water more than a month ago.
“What we’re mad about is that we were lied to,” resident Shelly Rea said as she and several other community members led a meeting at the Bradys Bend Township building which was attended by several dozen area residents.
Rea and husband, Joseph Rea, along with Jennifer and Sonny Herr, and Sandra Williams called the public meeting in an attempt to find out why they and the 154 customs of the Bradys Bend Township Water and Sewer Authority have been told their water is unsafe to drink — and what is being done to fix the problem.
Jennifer Herr told the group and that she and a few others attended the authority’s July 11 meeting and were told that excessive rain caused problems in the drinking water system, but that they were told the water was safe to drink.
That message goes against the boil water advisory placed on the system by the state Department of Environmental Protection which has said that the Bradys Bend system is experiencing multiple problems, mainly dealing with its old storage facility which allegedly showed evidence of animal feces.
When they reached out to the Red Cross for help, Sonny Herr said they were told that the Red Cross had been informed that the boil water advisory had been lifted, which was not the case.
“That’s what got us looking,” he said, noting that they later found out that the reservoir and filtration systems were “shot.”
Sonny Herr said that the authority board oversees the water system, but “that oversight is not being provided.”
“We got kind of mad about it,” he said. “It’s up to us now.”
While a number of water authority members were present at Monday’s meeting, they opted for authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering to speak for them.
Schmitt told the crowd that the issue is a “relatively complicated situation” and that the DEP’s issue is with the authority’s treatment facility, even though the storage reservoir also has some problems.
“That reservoir is due to be replaced,” he said.
Schmitt explained that the Bradys Bend group has been in talks with the Petroleum Valley Authority, which gets its water from East Brady Borough and which pumps it through Bradys Bend.
“The problem is the treatment plant,” Schmitt said, noting that what likely happened is that the excessive rainfall of late created a site in the water’s turbidity and that the plant could not handle the change. He also said that the the system was once under the purview of DEP officials from Pittsburgh, who never found fault with the system. Recently, DEP officials from Meadville took over the inspections and reported the alleged violations.
Schmitt said that the DEP told him the boil water advisory would remain until Bradys Bend gets a new treatment plant or a new source of water. To that end, he said Bradys Bend is working with Petrolia to tap into their lines to feed the Bradys Bend system, at least for now.
He said that work could be completed in as soon as a couple of weeks once pressure reducing valves arrive and are installed. Schmitt said DEP has issued a permit for the emergency work.
When community members who called the meeting learned that Schmitt was being paid by their water authority to be at the meeting, residents asked him to leave. He, along with authority board members, did so.
“We’re working to give you safe water,” Schmitt said before he left. “You’ve got an old deteriorated water system and people who have been protecting you for 40 years.”
“That guy was nothing but a hired gum, sent here to beat around the bush,” resident Chris Henderson said.
Township supervisor Henry Crawford questioned why they would ask the only person in the room with the professional expertise to leave. He also questioned the residents for basing their comments on rumor and hearsay, and not facts.
“We were lied to but we have to move on from here,” one man added.
A representative from the Petroila water system was also on hand Monday, telling the Bradys Bend residents that he sympathized with their plight, and that Petrolia would work with them.
Several residents got up to tell their personal stories, claiming that the local water made their family members ill.
Sonny Herr asked for volunteers to help distribute bottled water that is at the township building. East Brady Borough, along with others, donated hundreds of cases of water, residents said. They were also told that the county is sending in water buffalos to help supply clean water to residents.
Those who organized the meeting also called on customers to attend the upcoming water authority meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.
“We lost confidence in our leaders,” Sonny Herr said. “I’m not playing Russian Roulette with my water.”