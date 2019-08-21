BRADYS BEND TWP. – Thirty-nine years to the day after one of the most devastating disasters in the region’s history, the small Armstrong County community of Bradys Bend came together last week to mark the anniversary and remember those who lost their lives the Aug. 14, 1980 flood.
Dozens of community residents gathered last Wednesday evening to remember the nine victims of 1980 flood with a solemn ceremony officially dedicating the newly updated Bradys Bend Memorial Park.
“This was just a whisper of an idea five or six years ago,” said Bradys Bend Township secretary Sheila Markel of the park, located along Route 68 at the site of the former home of the Custer family who died in the flood. “I’m just really thankful that the community came together to do this.”
Although a monument honoring the nine flood victims — Elrick Custer, Bertha Custer, Jerry Potts, Betty Kauffman, Carol Ann Leges, Hester Crissman, Wilson Robinson, Betty Robinson and Amy Robinson — has been at the site since 1985, Markel said that the community has been wanting to do something more with the park for several years.
“It just never moved forward,” she said. However, everything changed last year when Markel and resident Chris Henderson decided to spearhead efforts to upgrade the park to serve as a functional outdoor space for visitors to enjoy as well as a place for peaceful remembrance.
Project officials initially applied for a grant and hired the services of an engineer to design the park, but soon realized the large scope of the proposed project was not what they were looking for.
“We wanted something really simple,” Markel said, noting that instead they decided to seek community donations to fund the project. In just a few short months, the park project garnered approximately $9,000 in donations.
“It worked out perfectly,” she continued. “The money just came in and it was easy. People would walk into the [township] office and would give me $10 at a time sometimes.”
According to Markel, work at the park took around two months to complete and included the construction of a large pavilion. A grill was added to the site, and benches and tables — including one handicap-accessible table — were purchased by community members in honor of their loved ones. The total cost of the project was approximately $8,100.
“I’m humbled and thankful that we were able to do this,” Markel said, adding that she has already seen several families utilizing the park’s amenities. “It’s exciting to see people here enjoying it. I’m really proud of what we did.”
In addition to the park dedication, ceremony attendees marked the 39th anniversary of the Aug. 14 flood by sharing their memories and experiences from that devastating evening.
“The night of Aug. 14, 1980 is going to be seared in the minds of everybody who lived through it forever,” Chris Henderson said, recalling the destruction at his own home as well as at other homes throughout the community.
Despite the damage, Henderson said that residents rallied in support of each other, and in the days following the flood put their own troubles aside to help their neighbors.
“People took care of each other,” he said. “That’s what people are like here in Bradys Bend.”
Henderson also credited the actions of the first responders on scene that night.
“The fire companies and ambulance services, they were remarkable,” he said.
Bradys Bend resident Florence DeBacco recalled the large number of neighbors who sought shelter at her home from the quick-rising flood waters.
“I looked across the road, and the water was not coming up in inches — it was coming up real fast,” she said, telling of how she saw one neighbor rushing across the water with his two small children in his arms. “They just got to our step or they would have drowned.”
“I can’t explain what it was like,” she continued, noting that she created makeshift diapers out of her tea towels for the small children who were staying at her house that night. “It was just horrible.”
Township resident Silvio Andreassi said he lost two cars, a garage and everything on the first and second floor of his home in the flood.
“It was a bad night. Period,” he said. After sending his family upstairs, Andreassi said, he returned downstairs to discover approximately four feet of water in his living room. “Everything was flooded so I started shoving everything out the door. I figured that would keep the water flowing.”
Two days after the flood, he continued, a man knocked on his door claiming to have Andreassi’s refrigerator in his yard. When Andreassi asked how the man was sure the appliance belonged to him, he replied “because all of your kids are taped on the door.”
“I couldn’t argue with him,” Andreassi laughed.
He reiterated that Aug. 14, 1980 is a date that will never be forgotten by anyone who lived through it.
“It was a sad night, but we all recuperated,” he said. “God bless the people who didn’t make it, but we made it.”