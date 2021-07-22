EAST BRADY – According to East Brady Borough officials, the state Department of Environmental Protection's Boil Water Advisory for water customers of the East Brady water system, which includes water sold to the Rimersburg and Petrolia systems, was lifted as of today, Thursday, July 22.
The advisory had been put in place last Friday after chlorine and computer system failures at the East Brady water treatment plant were detected.
The following was also released by Rimersburg Borough:
"The Rimersburg Boil Water Advisory has been lifted. At 10:29 a.m. this morning, Thursday, July 22, 2021, Rimersburg received notification from lab results and DEP that the boil water advisory has been lifted for our water customers.
"You no longer have to boil water and may proceed as normal.
"Samples collected in the distribution system on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, were analyzed by a certified laboratory and were negative for total coliform and fecal coliform or E. coli.
"This information is also available on our website at www.RimersburgBorough.com and Borough Office voicemail at (814) 473-6519 x301 during and after hours."