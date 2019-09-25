OAK RIDGE – The 7th annual Brick House Bed and Breakfast fall festival drew locals and visitors to the grounds of an early 19th-century mansion on Sept. 14 and 15. Located on the outskirts of Armstrong County’s Oak Ridge, the former coal-mine owner’s home hosts many events during the year, but the festival is in a league of its own.
Glenn Shick, owner of Directional Boring in Oak Ridge, and his wife, Brenda, are the bed and breakfast’s proprietors.
Tracy Milliron, owner of the nearby Downright Primitives gift shop, is responsible for wrangling regional craftspeople, entertainers and food vendors into place. During a recent phone conversation, she said that she was busy setting up next year’s event while 2019’s was still in progress.
“Saturday was really busy this year, but Sunday seemed a little slower to me,” she said. “That worked to my advantage on the second day, because I could start talking to vendors about next year, collecting prepayments and making a list of who to expect.”
Advance work is crucial when a small-business owner is also the point person for an event that attracted 69 vendors this year.
Patty Toy, a semi-retired local crafter who once operated a needle-arts store from her Truittsburg home, said that attending the Brick House event got her out into the fresh air and gave her an opportunity to exhibit the knitwear items she still makes.
“You could not ask for better weather than what we are having today,” she said. “Last year, we pretty much got rained out.”
In addition to traditional craft-fair offerings such as woodcarving, jewelry and painted seasonal décor, the Brick House gathering featured well-known area musician Billy Corbin on Sunday afternoon, who performed on a flat-bed truck successfully reimagined as a concert stage. The previous day, 80 Degreez, a teen band specializing in 1980s music, rocked the venue.
Along with crafts, food and music, festival-goers enjoyed rides on a hay wagon pulled by a military vehicle. Children took a tour of the mansion’s grounds aboard a train comprised of a riding-mower locomotive pulling a string of cars made from plastic barrels.
What lies ahead for the festival? Milliron said there will be more of the same next year, perhaps with some different attractions.
“Next year marks the 200th anniversary of the Brick House’s construction,” she said. “It is too early to say what Glenn and Brenda will want to do, but we are planning on something a little special.”
While next year’s event is in its very early planning stages, Milliron said that the festival’s dates in 2020 would be Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13.