NEW BETHLEHEM – A resident of Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem has been building scale models of towns he has lived in over the years.
Michael McClaine took the community’s annual Peanut Butter Festival as his inspiration three years ago and describes his present subject as a work still in progress.
“Every town has something special about it, and the festival made an impression on me when I first moved here,” he said. “That is why I made an effort to include Gumtown Park’s performance pavilion in this project.”
All told, New Bethlehem takes up approximately 24 square feet of McClaine’s living room. In that small space, Smucker’s peanut butter factory, Broadwood Towers, Gumtown Park and other local landmarks come to life in miniature. And while trains stopped running through the area in 2007, the railroad makes an appearance once again, complete with lights and signals.
“I grew up on a dairy farm near Miola in Clarion County,” he said. “My dad gave me my first train set when I was 13 and I’ve been building scale-model towns ever since.”
Now retired at age 69, McClaine spent his working years as an over-the-road trucker, but made some important life choices along the way.
“Most guys when they got home after being on the road all day would go out to drink,” he said. “I was not interested in that way of life. So I came home and did this instead for relaxation.”
While McClaine did all the wiring for the lights of his model town and the transformer that runs the train, he bought all the buildings, trees and miniature townspeople from hobby catalogs.
Pointing to a single bare spot in the fairy-tale community in front of him, he said that a planned industrial building was in the process of being shipped to him.
Asked about what comes next once the scale-model New Bethlehem is complete, he said he was not sure.
“Somebody suggested that I start on one of the other towns around here,” he said. “I laughed because anything bigger would make it impossible to get out my door and onto the elevator. I take it downstairs to the lobby sometimes so that other people can look at it.”
Then he added, “But you never know. I might come up with an idea that might work. I need something to do and this works for me.”