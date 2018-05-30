RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials have announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Union High School Class of 2018.
Coleman Buchanan is this year’s valedictorian, while Peyton MacKinlay is the graduating class’s salutatorian.
Buchanan is the son of Amy McDeavitt and Matthew Bucnahan of Rimersburg.
At Union, he has been a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, and a member of the basketball and track and field teams.
Buchanan has completed more than 80 hours of community service through the National Honor Society while at Union, and has taken part in parades, pit band and other community service projects.
He also works full-time over the summer and during some weekends cleaning cars at Diehl Automotive in Butler.
Following graduation, Buchanan plans to attend Youngstown State University to major in mechanical engineering.
MacKinlay is the son of Robert and Cathy MacKinlay of Rimersburg.
He has served as president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, and has been involved with Travel Club and the track and field team.
MacKinlay has volunteered as a coach for the YMCA soccer program.
His future plans are to attend Westminster College to major in criminal justice and history, with a minor in Spanish. He then plans to attend law school in order to become a criminal defense attorney.
Union High School’s graduation will be held this Friday evening, June 1, at the school.
