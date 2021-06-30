CLARION – Clarion County Adventures and Clarion Blueprint Community recently announced that University Korner, a Clarion-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores, has contributed to the Second Avenue Park Project in Clarion.
Through the NAP program, University Korner has contributed $25,000 for the 2020 funding cycle. In addition, UK is also contributing donations on a monthly basis.
Clarion County Adventures has partnered with The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania, a non-profit entity specializing in Pennsylvania tax credits since 2001. For the 2020 funding cycle, $447,000 in donations were secured that resulted in Pennsylvania tax credits of $335,250 to these donors. These tax credits may be used as a direct reduction in Pennsylvania taxes, including taxes on wages, business income, rental and investment (interest, dividends and gains/loss) income. When a donor commits to a NAP project, and it is approved by the commonwealth, 75 percent of their donation becomes a direction reduction in their Pennsylvania taxes. This allows taxpayers to direct their Pennsylvania tax dollars to local approved projects instead of sending it to Harrisburg.
Yasir Bhatti and his family established the University Korner franchise in 2009. UK now has nine locations throughout western Pennsylvania with plans to expand to more locations. UK now has several local charity programs including the penny-a-gallon, community projects and Clarion University Scholarship programs.
Earlier this year, University Korner also agreed to donate 1 cent per gallon of gas sold from its Knox location. University Korner will be providing Clarion Blueprint Community with a monthly check for the donations. This donation will help fund the creation of the park, and once the park is built, it will help to fund ongoing maintenance and bills associated with the park.
Phase 1 of the park project is expected to begin at the end of the summer. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion. When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sport courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms and green space. The park will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.