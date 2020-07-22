RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials announced last week that a buyer has stepped forward for the recently closed Rimersburg Elementary School.
At their meeting on July 16, Union School Board members approved an agreement to sell the Rimersburg property to M&C Real Estate, and to petition the state to approve the sale of school property.
After years of debate, school officials voted earlier this year to close the school, which was currently housing grades 3-6. Moving into the upcoming school year, Union will move sixth grade classes to the high school building, and operate Sligo Elementary as a K-5 school.
While little was said during the school board meeting about the sale, at the meeting’s end, Union superintendent John Kimmel explained that Rimersburg natives and Union grads Chad Shirey and Matt George, who are involved with multiple Window World franchises and other business ventures in the state, approached a school board member about the possible purchase of the closing school.
“They grew up here and have a vested interest in the community,” Kimmel said, noting that the building and surrounding property will be sold for $100,000.
Kimmel said that M&C had signed a sales agreement for the property and issued a downpayment. The deal will be official once appraisal information is forwarded to the state, and the courts approve the sale.
Kimmel said the buyers plan to transform the old school into apartments for the elderly. He also said that the sales agreement states that the property cannot be used as a cyber school or other competing school.
The school property not only includes the building, but the adjacent baseball and softball fields used by both the Union School District and the Rimersburg Little League. It also includes the playground, basketball court and tennis/street hockey court, as well as the district’s old administration building which is currently home to Rimersburg Head Start classes.
Kimmel said the buyers have agreed to continue to allow the school, Little League and community to use the fields and playground areas.
“They want the community to use the courts and fields,” Kimmel said. “They’re very community friendly.”
He also said that the buyers will honor the lease with Head Start, which was also approved at last week’s meeting.
The sale includes the main school and grounds parcel, as well as a secondary parcel off Purity Avenue that is sometimes used for parking for the ball fields.
In reaching out to the buyers, Shirey responded on Monday, saying only that they are still in the planning stage for the property.
Kimmel said that the buyers have also offered to hold an auction at the closed school, which has been filling up with furniture and other classroom items that the district no longer wishes to keep. The board authorized the disposal of the items, and Kimmel said that the school buyers have suggested that proceeds from the auction would be donated to the Little League or set aside for the upkeep of the property.