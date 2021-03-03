STRATTANVILLE – For the sixth year in a row, the Clarion-Limestone High School Academic Sports League (ASL) team recently brought home the gold at the Western Region Championship of the United States Academic Decathlon.
On Feb. 6, nine members of C-L’s 23-member ASL team competed against 13 other teams in the Small Schools division of the Western Region Championship, ultimately winning the competition and once again qualifying them to compete for the State Championship this Saturday, March 6.
“The team dominated the medal count, capturing 39 of the possible 72 medals,” a press release from the district states, pointing out that individual medal winners include Kent Carrier, Michael Aaron, Isabella Barboza, Gavyn Dunn, Mike Snyder, Kelby Powell, Richie Leadbetter and John Burke.
“The students are able to medal individually in subject areas, but then their scores go toward a total team score for qualification,” high school gifted teacher and ASL team coach Lorna Ondrasik explained of the competition.
The United States Academic Decathlon (USAD) is a national 10-event competition consisting of a series of knowledge-based academic tests and performance exercises covering a different theme each year.
This year’s theme was “The Cold War,” which meant students were tasked with learning information from seven academic subjects based around the theme — art, science, literature, music, mathematics, social science and economics — and write an essay from a prompt chosen by the USAD.
Typically, students also have to demonstrate proficiency in public speaking and interviewing on theme-based topics, but both subjective qualifiers were eliminated this year when the entire USAD program was forced to move to a completely virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As difficult as this has been, the team has performed exceptionally well in the face of new and interesting challenges,” Ondrasik said, explaining that it was “difficult for students to maintain their level of excellence this year” due to the school closure in late fall and the sudden need to prepare for qualifying competitions through Google Meet.
“They have lived up to all of the goals that we set as a team for this competition season so far,” she continued. “The kids on the team were very serious about meeting and worked really hard to study together virtually.”
Following a “huge disappointment” last year when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the team’s trip to the 2020 National Championship in Anchorage, Alaska, Ondrasik said the C-L students regrouped and started preparing for the current competition season last summer with numerous COVID restrictions in place.
Under the guidance of Ondrasik and assistant coach Jesse Alden, the team as a whole earned a spot in the Western Region Championship by competing and qualifying in two virtual competitions in the western region of Pennsylvania, which were held on Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, 2020.
“While this is taking place in our region of Pennsylvania, there is also regional championship[s] going on the central and eastern regions[s] of the state,” Ondrasik explained, adding that seven of the 14 participating schools in the Western Region Small Schools Championship qualified to compete at the state championship. “We are the largest region so we have the biggest number of teams who compete for spots.”
Although all team members competed in the first two competitions, Ondrasik said that each school is only allowed to utilize nine students at the regional and state levels, which are determined from the top three scorers in the team’s Honors Level (A students), Scholastic Level (B students) and Varsity Level (C students).
“Teams are required to be represented by all three academic levels,” she said. “This is so students of all different levels of academic ability can participate in the program.”
Ondrasik said, however, that preparing for upcoming competitions still remains a combined effort on the part of the entire team.
“While the nine students are studying for the regional and state competition, the rest of the team [members are] making flashcards and study guides to support their teammates,” she said.
The ASL team remains excited about and committed to its opportunity to defend their title on March 6.