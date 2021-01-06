STRATTANVILLE – A divided Clarion-Limestone School Board narrowly voted last week to return students back into the schools beginning Jan. 11.
In a 5-4 vote, the board approved a Jan. 7 remote start for all students, along with bringing students back into the school buildings for in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 11.
Beginning Monday, students will attend school in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and all students will take part remotely on Wednesdays.
Board members Nathaniel Parker, Gary Sproul, Dave Eggleton, Roger Powell and Rebecca Allison voted in favor of the plan, while members Dave Schirmer, Kathy Henry, Joe Billotte and Corry Bish opposed the motion.
Leading up to the vote during the Dec. 29 online meeting, both sides made their cases, citing calls and emails they had received from parents.
“Most have said their kids’ letter grades have dropped two letter grades,” Sproul said of the parents he has talked with about their desire to return students into the classrooms. “It is time for our children to be back in school.”
Although Sproul said the large majority of parents he has heard from were in favor of in-person school, Schirmer said he had been contacted by a number of parents who felt it was not yet safe to return students to school.
Parker emphasized that his motion to return to school would continue to give parents an option to keep students at home and online if they want.
In fact, C-L Superintendent Amy Glasl said that it would be necessary for some students to remain online in order to make the in-person school possible. She explained that in some grades, if all students returned to school, there would not be enough room in the classrooms to properly distance the students as per state regulations.
“We don’t have the space if everybody comes back,” Glasl said, noting that she would poll families to see what they planned to do. “Our kids want to be in school, but I can’t have everyone back at school.”
She urged the community to work with the school district.
“If you can, and you like your children to be at home to learn, that’s fine,” she said. “We need you to help us.”
Schirmer contended that due to the distancing and other state requirements, it was not wise or possible to return students to school.
“It’s going to be extremely difficult to follow all these mandates,” he said, encouraging members of the local medical community to speak out about safety issues. “It compromises the children’s safety.”
Eggleton said the plan would give every parent the option to do what they felt was best.
“If you’re not comfortable, stay remote,” he said, noting that he has heard from parents who have said their children are suffering during remote learning.
Glasl was asked to explain state mandates, and she said that because both of C-L’s schools are labeled as “small” buildings, if they report two positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff, the building would need to be closed for three days for deep cleaning.
Schirmer again argued that the district could not meet all the guidelines.
“We didn’t do it before, that’s the problem,” he said.
Allison said she supported returning students to the classrooms because “we have to make some forward strides.”
Henry said she didn’t want to see the students “ping-pong” back and forth between in-person and remote learning, and supported keeping the students remote for their safety. She said teachers have explained that they can’t keep the kids six feet apart due to space constraints.
“What if there are more that want to come back?” she asked. “We have to make decisions that are safe for the students and the district.”
Sproul contended that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control say that it’s OK to return students to school, and that if parents say it’s safe, they have the right to send their children.
He also suggested that in order to make enough room for proper distancing, the schools could cut out “specials” such as music and physical education, and just focus on core classes.
“We need to get back to the basics,” he said, noting that Clarion Area School District has made in-person learning work there.
Glasl said that both parents and students love the special classes, and asked the board to allow the administration to decide how to best structure the school day.
“We’re in the trenches and the parents want that,” she said.