STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone School District officials said they were caught offguard by the Clarion County Commissioners’ decision to no longer provide a sheriff deputy for school security.
At their meeting last week, C-L superintendent Amy Glasl said that she had spoken with one of the commissioners, who said that the county did not plan to renew its contract with Clarion-Limestone to provide a deputy as a school resource officer. Glasl said the district and county have been working together on the school security matter for six years.
Glasl, who did not identify which of the three commissioners she spoke with, said that she was only told that the amount C-L pays the county would be “a lot more” if the pact were to continue.
“I expressed my displeasure,” she said.
Board member Dave Schirmer said that in the past, the county came up with a rate that it cost to have a deputy stationed at the C-L schools, and Clarion-Limestone paid the full amount. So, he said, it should have “been a wash” for the county.
“Why would the cost be astronomical?” he questioned, commenting that the action by the commissioners showed little regard for the health and safety of C-L students.
Glasl noted that the commissioners’ decision could be impacted by the recent settlement of the deputies’ contract, but she noted that she received little information from the county.
“It was very vague,” she said, noting that the commissioners felt that if C-L was getting this service, other districts would also want it.
“We started that program,” Glasl said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”
Schirmer asked that the district send a letter to the commissioners, asking for more information, including a breakdown of costs.
Board member Nathaniel Parker said he felt the matter related to an ongoing feud between the commissioners and Sheriff Rex Munsee.
“I can’t help but wonder if we are not collateral damage,” he said.
Shirmer agreed with Parker’s assessment.
“As far as I’m concerned, that’s absurd,” he said of the feud.
Parker suggested the district reach out to the sheriff to get his opinion on the matter.
“I want answers,” Glasl said. “This is going to hurt our students.”
Board member David Eggleton said the district should also begin to look at other options for school security.