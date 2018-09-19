STRATTANVILLE – Clarion-Limestone High School unveiled its improved gymnasium on Friday during its homecoming pep rally. The gym improvements added to the spirit of the pep rally, with school pride splashed all around the room.
The surface of the floors were cleaned back in June, but the actual project wasn’t started until July. All the changes were done in just two short months of summer.
The biggest changes made to the gym were the bleachers and the floors. New bleachers replaced the old wooden ones that lined the walls. The new bleachers are handicap accessible and safer than the previous ones.
The main purpose for the changing the bleachers was for “comfort and safety,” C-L High School Principal Mel Aaron said.
The floors were sanded and repainted to match the school’s colors of blue and gold. Aaron said the color hadn’t been changed to match the new colors that were changed years ago. Now the floor of the gym has the school name across both ends in C-L blue and gold, and a large lion head in the center.
Some other improvements included the fixing of the basketball hoops, and the addition of new banners on the walls. These banners can be seen all around the top of the walls, showing the many accomplishments of the C-L sports teams over the years.
“We hope to be able to continue to improve things for the students,” Aaron said.
