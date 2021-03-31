STRATTANVILLE – Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson recently announced that Pete Rickard of Strattanville has accepted a fully qualified appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Rickard is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School and has four sisters.
“Pete Rickard’s academic success and experience with the Civil Air Patrol will serve him well as he begins an exciting new chapter at the U.S. Air Force Academy,” said Thompson. “I want to wish Pete the best of luck and I look forward to seeing all he achieves.”
While at Clarion-Limestone, Rickard was a member of the Academic Decathlon, lettered in basketball and participated in Future Farmers of America.
He is currently a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol Clarion Composite Squadron 504 and is active in the Greater Pennsylvania American Red Cross.