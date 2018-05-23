STRATTANVILLE – On Friday, May 11, nearly 30 fifth and sixth grade girls in the Clarion-Limestone School District participated in a supervised lock-in at the elementary school to celebrate girl empowerment.
The 12-hour event — planned and hosted by school counselor Erin Hockenberry, elementary principal Kristie Taylor and several other faculty members — kicked off a new Ruling Our Experiences (ROX) program that will be facilitated to sixth grade girls beginning with the 2018-19 school year.
According to Taylor, the purpose of the research-based ROX program is to teach young girls (grades 5-12) empowerment skills such as self defense, effective communication and developing healthy relationships, maintaining a healthy body image, navigating social media, college and career planning, and more.
The 20-week curriculum will be facilitated by three trained individuals in the district who will cover the information with the sixth-grade girls in small groups.
“Studies have shown that girls in middle school begin to lose confidence in themselves and their skills in areas that are more male focused, such as science and math,” Taylor said of why C-L decided to implement its own ROX program. She explained that the goal of ROX is to provide a positive influence for the young girls so they can be proud of who they are and what they are good at.
“As a school, we know that transitioning to high school and going through puberty can be a challenging time,” she continued. “We wanted to provide as much support as possible to our students.”
One way to offer that support, Taylor said, was through the May 11 lock-in which not only welcomed next year’s sixth grade girls to the ROX program, but helped them become more aware of themselves and their relationships with others.
The lock-in featured faculty-led small group breakout sessions focusing on self-esteem, positive goal setting and positive qualities of a friend, as well as large group activities dealing with positive self image and supporting other girls through compliments and manicures.
Taylor said the event was made possible through donations from parents and local businesses, including Deb’s Diner, Sheetz, Clarion Dental Care, Parker Law Office and Loafin’ Bakery.
“It was an awesome event where girls had the chance to bond, share and encourage others,” faculty member Stephanie Kalinowski said of the lock-in.
Faculty member Jolene Priest agreed, explaining that it was great to work with the girls and help them understand that they can be whoever they want to be.
“I could see some of their confidence levels rising in just one night,” she noted.
The student participants also seemed to enjoy the lock-in, Taylor said.
“Based on our surveys, the girls loved the lock-in, and would love to do it again,” Taylor said. “This feedback excites us for planning for next year.”
For more on the ROX program, visit www.rulingourexperiences.com.
