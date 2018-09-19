STRATTANVILLE – The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that a fact-finding report has been accepted by the Clarion-Limestone Area School District and rejected by the Clarion-Limestone Area Education Association, according to a PLRB news release on Monday, Sept. 17.
Clarion-Limestone teachers have been working without a contract since June 30. What happens next depends on future votes.
“The fact-finder’s report was published on Sept. 17, due to the school district accepting the report, but the Education Association rejected it,” C-L Solicitor Peter J. Halesey said Tuesday afternoon. “Both parties must now decide again whether to accept or reject the report. The parties have between five and 10 days from the publication of the report (between Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 in this case) to inform the Labor Board if they accept or reject the report.
“At that point, if both the district and the association accept the report, we would have a contract,” Halesey continued. “If either party rejects the report, the parties could continue negotiations, or agree to a process called ‘Final Best Offer Arbitration.’”
Patrick Andrekovich, PSEA attorney for Clarion-Limestone Area Education Association, said on Tuesday, “There is a five-day cooling off period that started Monday with the news release, and both sides have to notify the Labor Relations Board, reaffirming their vote between the fifth and tenth day.”
Fact-finder John C. Alfano issued the report.
The complete text of the fact-finder’s report may be reviewed at www.e.pa.us/plrb.
The Clarion-Limestone Area Education Association, PSEA/NEA and the Clarion-Limestone Area School District have been negotiating a successor contract since the last one expired on June 30, 2018. Seventy-six teachers are represented by the union.
The fact-finding was conducted at C-L on Aug. 29 and Alfano completed his findings and recommendations on Sept. 4.
Here are some of Alfano’s recommendations:
• Length of the agreement — Teachers were requesting a five-year agreement and the district wants a four-year agreement.
“I agree that the goal of the parties is to bring stability and peace to their collective bargaining relationship. Both four- and five-year agreements will do so,” Alfano states. “However, since the expired agreement was for three years, a move to a four-year term will give the parties significant and sufficient time to improve their labor relationship before bargaining begins again. Finally, having the two contracts expire in different years will enable the parties to concentrate solely on the agreement when it comes up for renegotiation.”
“The agreement should be retroactive because the parties have been attempting in good faith to enter into a new agreement. The teachers should not be penalized because they disagree without an intervening strike. Good faith disagreement should not be penalized, or the penalty will taint the parties’ relationship and affect negatively future contract bargaining.”
• Salaries:
“The parties agreed that the step 1 on the BA scale will be increased from $35,100 to the fixed $44,000 rate. I recommend the district’s 2.9 percent total increase (step and base increases) since it’s above the cost of living projections from now into 2022. I also recommend increasing career earnings by distributing $17,500 ($500/step) over the MA, steps 6-19. I do not recommend adjusting the BA rates as teachers should be encouraged to obtain Masters Degrees. The career earnings are calculated by adding the first five (5) steps of the BA column to steps 6 through 19 on the MA scale with step 19 counted twice. In numbers, assuming earnings over a 20-year career, the total on the 2017-2018 scale is about $1,114,156 [current earnings] + $500/step [adjustment to MA steps 6-19] = $1,121,656 for 20-year career earnings. By comparison, the career earnings with the changes place the District 4th out of 7 among the districts in the County, slightly higher than Union.”
“For 2018-2019, the total cost of the increase (2.9%) is $122,071 plus the cost of the adjustment totals approximately $139,600 or 3.32%.
“For 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, I recommend a 2.9% increase as proposed by the District for each year.”
• Insurance:
“Deductibles/HRA: Employees are responsible for the first 50% of the deductible and will be reimbursed for the remaining deductible amounts through a Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) that is currently in effect. Employees must submit receipts for reimbursement to the third-party administrator for the difference between the first 50% of the deductible and the remainder of the total deductible in effect.”
• Hours and work conditions:
“Position of the District: The District proposes modifying the current language to increase the workday from the existing seven and one half (7 1/2) hours, inclusive of a duty-free thirty (30) minute lunch period to eight (8) hours, inclusive of a duty-free thirty (30) minute lunch period. The increased workday will provide in-school time for teachers and administrators to attend meetings, plan lessons and other matters related to their normal daily responsibilities.
“The District rejects the Association’s proposal to add language to have preparation periods memorialized in the agreement especially since preparation time has been provided as a managerial prerogative. Since the District needs to maintain flexibility over the scheduling of students and teachers, mandatory preparation time may interfere with the District’s ability to assign the appropriate teacher and specials to specific classes at the time they are needed. The District rejects paying teachers for covering other teachers’ classes when they may be needed during emergencies and when substitutes may not be available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.